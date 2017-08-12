PGA Championship 2017: Mickelson, Rose headline stars who miss cut at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After 36 holes of play, the field at the 2017 PGA Championship has yet to be officially trimmed because a two-hour rain delay on Friday bumped the end of the second round into Saturday. However, the cut line will fall at 5 over, which means several stars and superstars will be heading home for the weekend.

Those big names include Phil Mickelson, who missed his first PGA Championship since 1995, and Jimmy Walker, who won this tournament last year when it was at Baltusrol. Here is a look a the other stars and superstars who won't be playing Round 3 and 4 at Quail Hollow.

Justin Rose (6 over): It has not been a great summer for Rose, who has finished CUT, T65, CUT, T54, T63 and CUT in his last six events. This one was even more of a disappointment as Rose normally plays tremendously at Quail Hollow.

Bubba Watson (7 over): Watson bounced from inside to outside to inside the cut all week before ultimately ejecting at the end. It's been a rough year for the two-time Masters winner. He recently fell outside the top 50 in the world and has more missed cuts (seven) than top 25s (five).

Sergio Garcia (8 over): Garcia was playing with house money from the moment he won the Masters in April, but this result was still disappointing. He struggled to rebound from the way he played the Green Mile on Thursday, though, when he went double-bogey-double on Nos. 16-18.

Jimmy Walker (8 over): Walker posted the rare "no rounds in the 70s but still missed the cut" score on Thursday and Friday. He shot 81 on Thursday and 69 on Friday to miss the cut by four. He's the first defending champion to miss it since Jason Dufner in 2014.

Ernie Els (8 over): Els shot 80-70, which was like the middle class man's version of what Walker did. It's too bad the he and Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (11 over): Mickelson remains the best. Here's what he said after his round. "It's not like I'm hitting the ball crooked, I'm just hitting it in the wrong spots," said Mickelson. "Not really controlling my thought process, where I want the ball to go. I'm not real focused out there. I'm having a tough time visualizing the shot. I'm having a tough time controlling my thoughts and not letting it wonder to what I don't want to have happen."

Not crooked. Just in the wrong spots.

Thomas Pieters (12 over): I expected more from Pieters this week, especially after his immense showing at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week. He couldn't get it together, though, and finished outside the top 125 in putting on the week.