PGA Championship 2017 odds: McIlroy, Spieth the co-favorites at Quail Hollow
The year's final major could be an all-timer
The entire 2017 major championship season has been hurtling towards an epic showdown at the end of the year in the PGA Championship. With big-boy winners Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth already in the house, we could get an all-timer at Quail Hollow.
Rory McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in two of the first three majors this year, and he holds the course record (plus two wins) at Quail Hollow. This has long been a tournament we've tabbed him to be the favorite for and one he's circled that he should probably win.
But after Spieth's performance at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy has a co-favorite as we wind down a wild summer. Spieth is going for the career grand slam and McIlroy is trying to defend his turf. I'm here for history in two weeks.
Here are the odds, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
Favorites
- Rory McIlroy: 7-1
- Jordan Spieth: 7-1
Oh man, this is going to be amazing, isn't it? Hopefully the PGA of America eschews the normal pairings of the U.S. Open winner, Masters winner and Open Championship winner to put these two guys together in the first two rounds.
Other Favorites
- Dustin Johnson: 10-1
- Jason Day: 15-1
- Rickie Fowler: 15-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 20-1
- Jon Rahm: 20-1
- Brooks Koepka: 25-1
- Justin Rose: 25-1
- Henrik Stenson: 25-1
- Sergio Garcia: 25-1
I think Rahm is probably going to be my pick, although Matsuyama and Koepka at those numbers are both pretty tasty. Koepka is riding some kind of heater.
Fringe Favorites
- Adam Scott: 30-1
- Justin Thomas: 30-1
- Phil Mickelson: 40-1
- Matt Kuchar: 40-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1
- Thomas Pieters: 50-1
- Branden Grace: 50-1
- Alex Noren: 50-1
- Paul Casey: 50-1
- Patrick Reed: 60-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1
Thomas at 30-1 is terrific. Pieters will eat at this course. I'm out on Reed, Oosthuizen and Noren here. Wouldn't even take a flyer.
The Rest
- Brandt Snedeker: 80-1
- Marc Leishman: 80-1
- Rafael Cabrera-Bello: 80-1
- Martin Kaymer: 80-1
- Charl Schwartzel: 80-1
- Bubba Watson: 80-1
- Daniel Berger: 80-1
- Kevin Kisner: 80-1
- Zach Johnson: 80-1
- Jason Dufner: 80-1
Leishman and Berger at 80-1 are both awesome. Watson at that number is pretty great, too.
Quail Hollow should deliver a great champ two weeks from now. Its history of producing high-caliber PGA Tour winners is strong. Tiger Woods, Anthony Kim, Rickie Fowler and McIlroy (twice) have all won there. Can't wait.
-
Spieth on all-time pace
We need to take a step back and look at the macro of what Jordan Spieth is doing
-
RBC Canadian Open 2017 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the Canadian Open 10,000 time after calling Matt Kuchar's British Open...
-
Jordan Spieth channels Phelps and M.J.
Caddie Michael Greller (that's a lot of Michaels) told Spieth he's among the best ever
-
Prize money, payouts for 2017 Open
Purse and prize money breakdowns are out for the Open: Here's what each golfer will get
-
What Spieth accomplished at The Open
Spieth took Royal Birkdale, and now you can let the hyperbole begin on his young career
-
Mental toughness makes Spieth great
It went sideways until it didn't at Royal Birkdale; in the end, Jordan Spieth made history
Add a Comment