PGA Championship 2017 pairings: Major winners Spieth, Garcia, Koepka together
All three 2017 major winners will be paired together to give us a juicy round one group
The fourth major of 2017 is upon us, and with the PGA Championship tee times and pairings released, there's an added level of intrigue that will entice viewers in the opening rounds.
In addition to the event taking place at the beautiful Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, fans will get the pleasure of seeing all three major winners this year -- Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth -- teeing off together over the first two rounds.
The trio will begin at hole No. 10 on Thursday with a tee time of 8:25 a.m. ET. On Friday, they will start at No. 1 and tee off at 1:35 p.m.
Not a bad featured group at all. There's five major championships split between that trio alone, and Spieth is looking to become the youngest ever to win the Grand Slam -- if he can get past Garcia, Koepka and the rest of the field this week in North Carolina.
