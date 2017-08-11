PGA Championship 2017: Top scores, tough efforts and nine thoughts from Round 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The PGA Championship is only one round old, but we already have ourselves a classic leaderboard. A mixture of stars, superstars, journeymen and "wait, that guy still plays on the PGA Tour" players are littered throughout the top of the board.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner co-lead at 4 under, but they're being chased by Brooks Koepka (3 under), Rickie Fowler (2 under), Jon Rahm (1 under), Jason Day (1 under), Dustin Johnson (1 under) and Hideki Matsuyama (1 under).

The biggest story on the first day, however, might have been how tough the course was playing. Since the last time the Wells Fargo Championship was played here, Quail Hollow's turf was replaced with a new type of bermuda grass that left several stars wanting on Thursday afternoon.

"The greens are as firm as I've ever seen, probably any greens at a PGA Championship," said Rory McIlroy, who shot 1-over 72. "That makes things difficult as well. Yeah, it's definitely playing a few shots harder than it usually is, and it's a major championship; it should be."

"With some of the pin locations, these greens are the fastest greens I've ever played," added U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka, who fired a 3-under 68. "And the thing is, they are only going to get faster and firmer."

That is, of course, unless rain comes. Precipitation is expected on each of the next three days in Charlotte, but if it doesn't fall, we could have ourselves the U.S. Open many folks said we were robbed of at Erin Hills.

"Given they are Bermuda greens, for me they are extremely difficult," said Jon Rahm, who is 1 under after the first round. "The fact that how firm they got and the length of the golf course is extremely tough. I mean, if the fairways weren't as soft when we have shorter irons into the green, we would be able to control it a little more. The ball is releasing 15 feet. I don't think I have ever seen that besides a U.S. Open or British Open."

There were still scores out there -- 24 players shot under par -- and some golfers like Rickie Fowler didn't seem to mind the speed. "They can speed them up if they want," he said. But if Round 1 was a harbinger of what's to come, something around 7 under might be a hell of a score come Sunday.

Quail Hollow has always been one of the better stops on the PGA Tour schedule, and now it might prove to be the toughest major of 2017. Who would have thought that at a PGA Championship? There's a long way to go, of course, but the 99th PGA Championship looks like it's going to be an absolute brawl.

Here are nine more thoughts on Round 1.

1. Jordan Spieth did not putt well: In the first round of his only chance to become the youngest Grand Slam winner in history, Spieth's putter failed him. He finished outside the top 120 in strokes gained with the putter, and even though he finished inside the top 10 in strokes gained tee to green, he was still over par. The good news is the he doesn't think he'll score any worse than 72 this week.

"I drove the ball well today. Struck it pretty good. It was really pleased -- if you told me I was going to hit my driver the way that I did today, I would have definitely thought I shot a few under par which was an awesome score. I can't putt any worse than I did today," said Spieth. "The score won't be any higher than it was today if I'm driving the ball today."

Spieth's putting stats:



32 putts

Longest made putt: 5', 3"

2.15 strokes lost (5th-worst of season)*



*SG stats official at round's end — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 10, 2017

2. Are we going to get a Brooks Koepka-Dustin Johnson shootout? Johnson hasn't contended at a major since last year's U.S. Open (which he won), but Koepka has finished in the top 25 at nine straight. His first-round 68 is not really surprising, although how he got there might be. Incredibly, Koepka finished outside the top 125 in strokes gained putting on the day but first in strokes gained tee to green. Johnson's scorecard looked almost exactly the same. I'm here for an absolute slugfest between those two.

3. Tony Finau might be a dude: There are dudes in golf, and then there are dudes. Finau has the swing to be the latter. On Thursday, he shot a 2-under 69 with this eagle on the 15th hole. He was top 20 in strokes gained putting on the day, which will land him in the top five of this event if it continues.

Tony Finau finished with a 2-under 69, including this eagle on 15 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/XpbzPKIRlK — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2017

4. Green Mile remains insane: The overwrought name for the three-hole stretch to end the course at Quail Hollow lived up to its name on Thursday. The par-11 stretch played to an average of nearly 12.5. That could decide the tournament come Sunday.

5. Phil Mickelson ejected: I predicted Lefty would miss the cut this week, but I had absolutely zero confidence given that he's made every cut at this event since 1995. He went out and shot an 8-over 79 with no biridies. The Mickelson-Jimmy Walker-Jason Dufner group played just ahead of the Rory McIlroy-Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm group I was following, and there was absolutely no energy from the former. Walker's 81 and Dufner's 74 didn't help.

Phil Mickelson: 79, highest career score in #PGAChamp career (95th round played) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2017

6. Thorbjorn Olesen rocks: The Thunderbear was sort of Thomas Pieters before Thomas Pieters was Thomas Pieters. He has all the shots and once closed Augusta with a 68-68 weekend to finish T6 after a 78 in the first round. He might be the unrecognizable name atop this board, but he has the goods to stick around all weekend.

7. The first hole is so tough: The remake of the first hole at Quail Hollow proved to be as difficult as everyone thought it would be. Other than the Green Mile (Quail's three-hole closing stretch), No. 1 played by far the hardest of the first round with an average of 0.4 over par. Unsurprisingly the co-leaders both made par.

8. Rory McIlroy's position: McIlroy is T33 and five back of the lead going into the second round. I followed him for most of the back nine on Thursday, and he looked just slightly out of sync. He'd hit a 370-yard drive then a bad wedge. Then he went for the short par-4 14th and hit it in the water. Then he missed birdie putts that were well within range. His driver carries him, no doubt, but if he wants to contend for major No. 5, he has a lot he needs to tighten up.

How tough are the greens at Quail Hollow? Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth combined to make 0 putts longer than 6 feet today. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2017

The good news for him is that both of his wins at this tournament have been from five or more strokes down after Round 1. In 2010, he was T35 and seven back of the first round leader. In 2015 he was T28 and five back. He crushes on the weekend here. I don't know if he will again this week, but there is at least some precedent there.

9. John Daly remains incredible: Long John played guitar with Darius Rucker on Wednesday night and shot a 3-over 74 on Thursday in the first round. Get this, though: He was 1 under (and three off the lead!) going to the 17th hole before making a bogey on the 17th and a triple on the 18th. Still, he's in prime position to make the cut here for the first time since 2012 when he finished T18.