PGA Championship 2018 odds, picks: Model that predicted four golf majors makes Tiger Woods projection

The 2018 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday in St. Louis at Bellerive Golf Course, with the first group teeing off at 7:50 a.m. ET. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on golf's fourth and final major, which brings together the top players to compete at this challenging par-72 course. Dustin Johnson, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Tiger Woods are the co-favorites at 12-1 PGA Championship odds at MGM Resorts International. Thirteen golfers are going off at 25-1 or shorter for the PGA Championship 2018.



Before you make any 2018 PGA Championship picks on any of the big names or long shots, or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Now that the 100th PGA Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2018: Tiger Woods, a four-time champion and the co-favorite, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.



Woods has been extremely competitive since recovering from back fusion surgery, with six top-12 finishes in his last 11 starts. He had an Official World Golf Ranking of 1,199 at the Hero World Challenge back in December, but enters the 2018 PGA Championship at No. 51.



However, Woods is still searching for his 15th major title and first PGA Championship victory since winning in 2007 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And if Woods wants a victory at Bellerive, he'll have to play better than his disappointing showing at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which saw him hit just 19 of 36 greens in regulation over the weekend.



Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a top-5 player in the world and the back-to-back U.S. Open champion, finishes well outside the top 10.



The two-time major winner has struggled recently after winning his second U.S. Open in two years. Koepka has finished 39th or worse in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2018 PGA Championship field than the 20-1 premium he's commanding.



Also, the model has also identified three other long shots with odds of 20-1 or longer who are set to contend. Anybody who bets on these long shots could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 15-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Rickie Fowler 15-1

Jason Day 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1