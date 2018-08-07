PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced computer model that called the Masters

The fourth and final golf major of the year will be decided this week at Bellerive Country Club. The 2018 PGA Championship, which features the world's top golfers, will draw wagers from professional bettors and Average Joes alike. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and winner of the recent RBC Canadian Open, enters the PGA Championship 2018 as the Vegas co-favorite at 12-1 odds. Former champions Rory McIlory (15-1), Jason Day (15-1), Tiger Woods (12-1) and Justin Thomas (15-1) are also among the leaders on the 2018 PGA Championship odds board at MGM Resorts International. Before you make any 2018 PGA Championship picks of enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he made the top six. However, he struggled at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend, as back-to-back rounds of 73 on Saturday and Sunday resulted in a 39th-place finish. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise the model is projecting for the PGA Championship 2018: Phil Mickelson, a former winner, stumbles and finishes well outside the top 20.



Mickelson is gunning for his second Wanamaker Trophy and sixth career major with a victory this week at Bellerive. Mickelson enters the PGA Championship 2018 in a bit of a slump in what can best be described as a rollercoaster season.



Mickelson earned a victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March and has recorded six top-10 finishes on tour this season. However, he has failed to crack the top 20 in four straight starts and has struggled in major tournaments in 2018, finishing 24th or worse in the Masters, U.S. Open, and British Open. Mickelson is a golfer you'll want to completely avoid this week at the 2018 PGA Championship. There are much better values in the loaded 2018 PGA Championship field.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title.



The latest MGM Resorts International odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 15-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Rickie Fowler 15-1

Jason Day 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1