PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by model that called the Masters

Golf's final major of the year tees off Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis. The 2018 PGA Championship is the 100th time this tournament has been played and the first time it has been at Bellerive since 1992 when Nick Price won his first major. The PGA Championship 2018 features the world's top golfers competing for the Wanamaker Trophy. Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are going off at 12-1 in the latest 2018 PGA Championship odds from MGM Resorts International. Rory McIlory, Rickie Fowler, WGC-Bridgestone champion Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are all close behind at 15-1.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he's made the top six. He's had issues closing out tournaments, however, evidenced by his 35.55 back nine scoring average, just 118th on tour. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, doesn't sniff the top 15.

Mickelson's last victory came in March at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he shot 16-under and beat Thomas in a playoff. The 2005 PGA Championship winner has finished outside the top 20 in all three majors so far this year: he was 36th at the Masters, 48th at the U.S. Open, and 24th at the Open Championship. He was cut at the Players Championship.

Mickelson enters the PGA Championship 2018 with a 51.93 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 200th on tour. And Mickelson's 64.57 greens in regulation percentage will have him scrambling to shoot a decent score at Bellerive. He's somebody to completely avoid this week, and there are far better values in the competitive 2018 PGA Championship field.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title.



Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 15-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Rickie Fowler 15-1

Jason Day 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1