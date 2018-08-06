PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by proven model that predicted the Masters

The entire golf community, plus professional and amateur bettors alike, will have their eyes turned to Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis, Missouri this week for the 2018 PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the year. The PGA Championship 2018 tees off Thursday and Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are the Vegas favorites at 12-1. Looking for his first tour win since 2013, Woods will be grouped with Rory McIlroy and WGC Bridgestone Invitational winner Justin Thomas, both listed at 15-1 PGA Championship odds. A total of 11 golfers are going off at 20-1 or lower. Before you make any 2018 PGA Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he made the top six. However, he struggled at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend, as back-to-back rounds of 73 on Saturday and Sunday resulted in a 39th-place finish. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, the back-to-back U.S. Open winner, is shut out of the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid at Bellerive.

Koepka has owned the U.S. Open, winning in 2016 and 2017, but his best finish in any other golf major is fourth in the 2016 PGA Championship. He was just 39th in this year's Open Championship and was cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open. He's never finished better than 11th in the Masters and sixth in the British Open.

Koepka is barely in the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 54.44 and, despite his Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4, he is 89th in total driving efficiency at 180 and just 64th in putts per round at 28.84, which will cause him fits at a course like Bellerive.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest MGM Resorts International odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the British Open, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 15-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Rickie Fowler 15-1

Jason Day 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1