PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from advanced computer model that nailed the Masters

Golf's final major of the year, the 2018 PGA Championship, tees off at 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. It's the 100th playing of the PGA Championship and the first time Bellerive has hosted it since 1992. A star-studded 2018 PGA Championship field that features the world's top players will take on this Par-72 course and Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are the co-favorites at 12-1 at MGM Resorts International. A total of 13 players are going off at 25-1 or shorter 2018 PGA Championship odds, and the defending champion, Justin Thomas, is listed at 15-1.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he made the top six. However, he struggled at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend, as back-to-back rounds of 73 on Saturday and Sunday resulted in a 39th-place finish. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



One big surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 PGA Championship: Thomas, the defending champion and one of the Vegas favorites, finishes outside the top 5.



Thomas is coming off a dominant victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend and enters the 2018 PGA Championship full of confidence. He'll be playing alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds at Bellerive. The talented trio also played together at Riviera in the Genesis Open earlier in the year.



Despite winning last week at Firestone, Thomas has struggled to find his form in recent tournaments. In fact, he has missed the cut in two of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour and failed to break 70 in seven of his last eight rounds at a major tournament. SportsLine's model doesn't like his chances to be among the top contenders this week at Bellerive. There are much better values than the 15-1 PGA Championship odds he's getting.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



