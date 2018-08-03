PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed the Masters

The fourth and final golf major of the year, the 2018 PGA Championship, starts Thursday, August 9 and crowns a champion four rounds later. This year, the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis hosts the PGA Championship 2018, which will attract bets from professionals and amateurs alike. At MGM Resorts International, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are the co-favorites at 12-1 PGA Championship odds. Right behind them are Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, and reigning champion Justin Thomas, who are all listed at 15-1 PGA Championship odds. Before you lock in any 2018 PGA Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf contest on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 performance of the year and the second event in a row he's made the top six. Woods is barely in the top 100 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage at 66.53 and total driving at 197. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, winner of back-to-back U.S. Opens, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's a golfer to steer clear of in the 2018 PGA Championship field.

After winning the U.S. Open last month, Koepka has struggled. He finished 19th in the Travelers Championship, 39th at the Open Championship, and was cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open. Koepka has also never finished better than fourth in a major other than the U.S. Open. The model knows he's barely in the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 54.55, is just 98th in greens in regulation at 66.50 percent, and is outside of the top 50 in putts per round at 28.76. There are far better values in the PGA Championship 2018 field than Koepka.



The model has also identified three other longshots with PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest MGM Resorts International odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the British Open, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 15-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Rickie Fowler 15-1

Jason Day 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1