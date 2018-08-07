PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from proven computer model that nailed the Masters

The 2018 PGA Championship, golf's fourth and final major of the year, carries huge implications for the World Golf Rankings, the FedEx Cup standings and the PGA Tour money list. And for the first time since 1992, Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will be the host. There's already been plenty of movement in the 2018 PGA Championship odds with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson now listed as the co-favorites at 12-1. A pack of six notable golfers and former major champions including Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are close behind at 15-1 in the latest PGA Championship 2018 odds from MGM Resorts International. Before you lock in your 2018 PGA Championship picks or enter a daily Fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to see what the team at SportsLine is predicting for the PGA Championship 2018, which tees off on Thursday.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he made the top six. However, he struggled at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend, as back-to-back rounds of 73 on Saturday and Sunday resulted in a 39th-place finish. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another shocker the model is predicting for the PGA Championship 2018: Spieth, who only needs to win the PGA Championship to complete his career Grand Slam and is among the top Vegas favorites, finishes well outside the top five.



Spieth was impressive at the 2018 Masters, but it has been mostly downhill since that point in big events. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the Memorial Tournament, and also finished outside the top 40 at the Players Championship. He was in contention at the Open Championship, but a fourth-round 76 forced him to settle for a ninth-place finish. He followed that up by ending near bottom of the field at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week.



Driving accuracy percentage has been one of his big downfalls. He's hit just 490 fairways out of a possible 817 this year, putting him 118th on the PGA Tour in that category. That could be disastrous this week at Bellerive, so there are far better values than the 15-1 PGA Championship 2018 odds Spieth is getting this week.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

