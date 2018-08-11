PGA Championship 2018: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed among stars who missed the cut at Bellerive

The suspension of play on Friday at the 100th PGA Championship put Phil Mickelson and dozens of other golfers in a unique situation on Saturday morning. With a cut line at even par and nine or more holes left to play for the Friday afternoon groups, players spent the first hours of the day fighting for an opportunity to be included in the Saturday afternoon and Sunday action.

Rory McIlroy started the day right on the cut line, but things turned with a couple of birdies (including one awesome hole-out) and he quickly moved into a comfortable position to continue his week at Bellerive. Tony Finau, after his seven-birdie, no-par 32 on the front nine on Friday, played the back nine on Saturday at one under to fight all the way back from 4-over to even par and make the cut on the number.

Others, like Mickelson, were not so fortunate with the Saturday start.

Here's a breakdown of the some of the notable players to miss the cut at the 2018 PGA Championship:

Sergio Garcia (+1): This is now five straight missed cuts in major championships for the 2017 Masters winner. Garcia's 70-71 is nothing to be overly concerned about, just disappointing considering he was 1-under with six holes left to play in his second round on Friday.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1): This is a particularly frustrating missed cut for DeChambeau as he fights for a spot on the Ryder Cup team. After being comfortably clear of the cut line at 2-under with just six holes to play on Saturday morning, DeChambeau bogeyed two in a row, settled for a par on the par-5 8th and then missed a par putt on the 9th (his 18th hole of the second round) that would have locked him in for the rest of the weekend.

Patrick Reed (+3): Stellar play at each of the first three majors of the 2018 season, starting with his Masters win, did not continue at the PGA Championship. Reed is well-positioned to make a run at the FedEx Cup and make a case as the Player of the Year, and let's be honest: now that the major season is done we're counting down the days to Reed's arrival in France for the Ryder Cup.

Phil Mickelson (+4): A few strokes better and 2018 could have been the first year that Mickelson has made the cut in all four major championships since 2015. It's been a good season as a whole for Phil, snapping a winless streak that dated back to 2013 at WGC-Mexico and playing well enough to be in the top 10 of the Ryder Cup standings. As part of the wave of golfers that had to battle a Saturday restart, Mickelson knew he needed to be aggressive across his final nine holes. He got a birdie at 11 but then his efforts were derailed by a double bogey at 16.

Jason Dufner (+4): Since winning the PGA Championship in 2013, Dufner hasn't finished in the top 50 at this tournament. He was T5 in 2010, runner-up in 2011 and then a winner two years later. Dufner's 2017 win at the Memorial and early showing at Shinnecock suggest his game's in good shape right now, it just didn't all come together this week at Bellerive.

Bubba Watson (+8): No one could have imagined a 78 was in Bubba's future when he walked off the course on Thursday at even par for the championship. Two double-bogeys, five bogeys and just one birdie have the two-time Masters champion headed home early after entering the week as a popular pick for contention. Wins earlier this season bolstered a No. 5 ranking in the Ryder Cup standings coming into this final week of competition for the eight automatic qualifying spots, so this one round shouldn't do too much big picture damage for Watson.