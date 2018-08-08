PGA Championship 2018: Tiger Woods relying on rest to get him through final major

It hit me after Tiger Woods shot 73-73 on the weekend at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week that 42-year-old Tiger might not be able to close like 22-year-old Tiger or even 32-year-old Tiger. He might not be able to close in tournaments, and he might not be able to close seasons.

Woods has already taken part in 13 events this season, which is more than he's competed in since 2013 when he played 16 as a 37-year-old. He will likely surpass that number this year with this week's PGA Championship and a handful of FedEx Cup Playoff events, and that's going to be tough for somebody who also seems like a lock for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Woods took Monday off ahead of the 100th PGA Championship, and he said it was a nice reprieve before playing five holes on Tuesday.

"I needed that day off. I spent a few times in the ice bath just trying to get some inflammation down and just trying to get ready for the rest of the week," said Woods on Tuesday. "And a lot of stretching. Did a leg lift yesterday as well and was ready to go for today."

To be fair, Woods has never been a grinder the week of a major. His plan has always been to feel out the course more over the first few days and get his body ready for Round 1. However, the subtext -- as well as the reality -- is that it is much more difficult to do when you're 42 than 10 or 15 years ago.

"When I was playing well there for the better part of a little over a decade, it was the same thought process. It's just to get rest and not to wear myself out in practice rounds and make sure that I'm mentally and physically fresh come Thursday," said Woods. "Now what I do ... what I did back then and what I do now are two totally different things. I don't lift as much, and I don't run as much as I used to, to stay fresh. That part has changed."

So who knows? Maybe this is overstated. Maybe Woods at 42 can be the same as he was at 24 in terms of how his body feels. But we've seen Phil Mickelson tucker out at the end of events and seasons in the past few years, and I wouldn't be surprised to witness the same with Woods as the 2017-18 PGA Tour season comes to a close.

Regardless, it's going to be tough to get a 42-year-old body to rebound against the 25-27 and even 33-year-olds on the PGA Tour.

"There's going to be certain days that I'm just not going to have the speed and the flexibility and the movement that I once did," added Woods. "I'm 42 now, and I've had four back surgeries. So things are going to be different from day-to-day, and it's just about managing it.

"Before, and as I was alluding to earlier, I didn't really have any of those issues when I was early in my career because I didn't have a fixed point in my back. My knee used to hurt a lot, but I could play around that. Playing around my spine's a little bit different."

If he can play around his spine this week at Bellerive in a year when he's been statistically better than I ever dreamed he could be, Woods can take home major trophy No. 15. That's what all the work he's poured in and all the toil he's endured have pointed toward. Will he do it? I'm dubious. He could, though, and maybe that's the only thing that matters.

