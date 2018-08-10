PGA Championship 2018: What we know, top storylines entering the weekend at Bellerive

ST. LOUIS -- Severe weather suspended play on Friday afternoon, which means we'll have two and a half rounds of golf jammed into the span of two days this weekend at Bellerive Country Club as we try and determine the final major winner of the season at the 2018 PGA Championship.

The course (and the scoring) was the story early on Friday before the wind, rain and hail came, and I would expect even more scoring early on Saturday when they restart at 8 a.m. ET (more on that in a minute). Tiger Woods has yet to complete his second round, but he's 3 under and seven back of Gary Woodland's 10-under lead (Kevin Kisner is solo second at 9 under).

Tiger, as always, will be one of the primary narratives heading into the end of Round 2 and start of Round 3 on Saturday, but there are plenty of stories to follow at the 100th PGA Championship. Let's dive into a few of those.

1. Course changes: Bellerive was already playing as one of the easiest tracks in PGA Championship (and major championship) history. How much easier is it going to be after receiving hours of rain on Friday afternoon and evening? I think some of the guys going out early on Saturday are going to get an even bigger gift than a course playing, on average, a half stroke under par on Friday.

Going back 30 years, this is the only major championship round with more than 7 rounds of 65 or lower. There have been 9 recorded already today. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2018

2. Can Tiger get into real contention? Big Cat is 3 under for the tournament with 11 holes left in his second round. He realistically needs to get to probably 6 under to have a real chance over the final few days, which is certainly feasible. He was playing fantastic on Friday before the horn blew, and he could touch off a 64 or 65 on Saturday morning before going back out in the afternoon and setting up a wild Sunday.

3. Fatigue a factor: After saying all of that about Woods, I think I should note that it is incredibly humid (shocking, I know, for St. Louis in August). I have to think that playing 27 or 30 holes in this weather on Saturday might not be the best formula for a 42-year-old man with a four-times repaired back looking for major No. 15. In fact, it's not really a great formula for anyone, and the guys who finished up and get to sit until Saturday afternoon -- Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Woodland and Kisner certainly have an advantage here.

4. Koepka three of four: Speaking of Koepka, how bizarre would it be if he won this week to capture his second major of the season, third in the last six and then had four total PGA Tour wins with three of them coming in major championships? That would be insane! He's 8 under and two back of Woodland. If I'm sitting anywhere near the lead, he's the one that fears me the most.

5. Rickie Fowler's chance: After a 5-under 65 on Thursday, Fowler is in the middle of a 2-under round on Friday. His quest for that first major (did you know Fowler has actually not won a major?) will be among the biggest narratives over the final two days if he's able to hang on to something around 7 under going into Round 3.

6. Woodland and Kisner: Two guys looking for their first who are ahead of the other 154 players in the field on Friday night. Kisner fell just shy of holding the lead or co-lead at a major for the sixth time in his last 18 major rounds (including the first three at last year's PGA), but I'm not totally convinced of his ability to rock late on Sunday. Woodland engenders more confidence from me, and I liked that he posted a 66 on Friday and didn't putt well at all. A runaway win this weekend at Bellerive by Woodland at the last PGA held in August would be very on-brand for this event.

7. The lurkers: The group currently at 5 under intrigues me. Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm (among others) are five back of Woodland, but all have some thoroughbred in them and they're well within the range of where you need to be.

19 of the last 20 major champions were inside the top-20 after the 2nd round. The exception: Molinari at The Open (T-29). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2018

8. Final score: I have no idea what it's going to be. You could talk me into 20 under. You could talk me into 12 under. I guess I'd say that because of the soft greens and some potentially easy pin positions, it's going to be closer to 20 under, which means guys like Rory McIlroy (E and on the course), Justin Thomas (-2 and on the course) and Jordan Spieth (-3 but done with Round 2) are teetering on being pretty much out of contention.

The part that is a little concerning to me if I'm 4 under or 5 under is that there don't really seem to be 75s out there. The guys out in front are mostly going to gallop, which means you have to out-gallop them. A difficult proposition at a major and yet another reason Bellerive isn't really the greatest course.

Gary Woodland: 64-66 (-10); 130 is the lowest total score through 36 holes in @PGAChampionship history. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2018

9. D.J. gas pedal: Dustin Johnson has the gear you need to win a tournament like this, right? Right?! At some point, he needs to start racking up majors -- like, two of three or three of seven or something like that. This one would be a good place to start before he tees it up at the 2019 Masters.