Only 13 golfers in the history of of the sport had won six or more major championships, but Phil Mickelson changed that number Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship on the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. Mickelson shot a 6-under 282 to capture the sixth major championship of his career and first in eight years dating back to the 2013 Open Championship.

It was the first time in 22 years somebody age 50 or older had been in the top five going into the weekend at a PGA Championship, and Mickelson's victory made him the oldest major champion ever, more than two years clear of his predecessor on that notable list.

Mickelson graduated from the group of 19 golfers who won 5+ majors and joins some interesting company in capturing No. 6.

Though he famously lacks a U.S. Open on his resume, Mickelson's his three Masters, two PGAs and one Open now have him in the same conversation as Lee Trevino and Sir Nick Faldo, who actually taunted him (playfully) about this very thing when Mickelson joined the CBS Sports booth for a bit during the weekend at last year's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

"When you look at Bryson [DeChambeau], you're like 'Wow, that man hits bombs,'" Mickelson said to Faldo and Jim Nantz. "You know he hits bombs, and he does, but then, I thought the same when I first saw you Nick. You're big, strong, and that was like the furthest thing that happened."

Faldo had a pretty great response to the dig at his lack of length: "When you've won seven majors, you can rip me as much as you like." Faldo was on the call this weekend on CBS and Mickelson tied him in the record books

Here's a look at the list of historic golfers Mickelson has joined, starting at the top with Jack Nicklaus and Lefty's contemporary, Tiger Woods.