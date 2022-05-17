Brooks Koepka has been dominant at the PGA Championship in recent years. In fact, Koepka finished on top of the leaderboard in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer to defend his title successfully since Tiger Woods (2006-07). The four-time major champion secured a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in 2021 and history indicates he could be in the mix again at the 2022 PGA Championship, which gets underway from Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday. Koepka, an eight-time PGA Tour champion, is a 35-1 long shot in the 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, and Jon Rahm are going off as the 11-1 co-favorites, while Rory McIlroy (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (16-1) are next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any PGA Championship 2022 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 PGA Championship field and just revealed his top PGA Championship prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 PGA Championship prop picks, sleepers head-to-head matchups bets, and his top one and done pick.

PGA Championship prop bets

McClure's 2022 PGA Championship prop picks also includes Keegan Bradley finishing inside the top 20 as a sleeper at +370 odds. Bradley made a name for himself after winning the PGA Championship in 2011, outlasting Jason Dufner in a playoff.

Bradley will enter the 2022 PGA Championship full of confidence after securing a runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in his last start. In addition, Bradley has finished eighth or better in his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The four-time PGA Tour champion has five top-10 and seven top-25 finishes in 2021-22, so it's easy to see why McClure has pinpointed value in Bradley this week at Southern Hills.

PGA Championship sleepers

One sleeper McClure is targeting this week at Southern Hills is Brooks Koepka, who is 45-1 at Caesars. Koepka has struggled at times in 2022 as he battles back from injury, but McClure knows the four-time major champion tends to put his best foot forward on big stages against top competition. With two PGA Championships already on his resume, McClure sees huge value in backing Koepka as one of the 2022 PGA Championship sleepers.

PGA Championship one-and-done picks

One of McClure's favorite 2022 PGA Championship one and done picks this week at Southern Hills is world No. 9 Justin Thomas. The 29-year-old won the 2017 PGA Championship and has long been considered one of the most talented players in the world. Thomas ranks third in strokes gained tee to green (1.682), fourth in total strokes gained (1.816), and fifth in strokes gained on approach (0.912). McClure likes his chances at making a strong run at taking home his second career major championship this week at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship head-to-head matchup picks

McClure's PGA Championship best bets also include Collin Morikawa (-110) over Jordan Spieth in a head-to-head betting matchup. Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Championship winner, is one of the most consistent golfers on tour and may be the best ball-striker in the world right now.

While Spieth is coming off two outstanding performances, a win at the RBC Heritage and a second-place finish last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, McClure has noted that the 28-year-old has been battling inconsistency issues for most of the season. Both players may be in contention when Sunday rolls around, but McClure likes Morikawa, the No. 3 player in the world, to edge out Spieth on the final leaderboard.

Find more PGA Championship picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the 2022 PGA Championship, including a long shot listed at 150-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 PGA Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his PGA Championship best bets here.

So what 2022 PGA Championship prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2022 PGA Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $7,500 since the restart, and find out.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Max Homa 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Young 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Gary Woodland 90-1

Patrick Reed 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Rickie Fowler 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Bubba Watson 150-1

Davis Riley 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Na 175-1

Mito Pereira

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Davis

Sam Horsfield

Chris Kirk

Russell Knox

Bernd Wiesberger

Joel Dahmen

Robert Macintyre

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Branden Grace 225-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Cameron Tringale 250-1

Ian Poulter 250-1

Francesco Molinari 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

Lee Westwood 250-1

Lucas Herbert 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

J.J. Spaun 250-1

Kevin Streelman 250-1

Min Woo Lee 250-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 250-1

Martin Kaymer 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Oliver Bekker 300-1

Dean Burmester 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Patton Kizzire 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Henrik Stenson 300-1

Joohyung Kim 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

Lucas Glover 300-1

Pablo Larrazabal 300-1

Richard Bland 300-1

Brendan Steele 300-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Shaun Norris 350-1

Scott Stallings 350-1

Beau Hossler 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 350-1

Zach Johnson 350-1

Laurie Canter 350-1

Takumi Kanaya 350-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Bio Kim 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Yuki Inamori 500-1

Chad Ramey 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Kramer Hickok 500-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 500-1

Ryan Brehm 750-1

Y.E. Yang 750-1

Alex Cejka 750-1

John Daly 750-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Shawn Warren 1500-1

Rich Beem 1500-1

Shaun Micheel 1500-1

Ryan Vermeer 1500-1

Colin Inglis 2000-1

Tim Feenstra 200-1

Zac Oakley 2000-1

Matthew Borchert 2000-1

Brandon Bingaman 2000-1

Kyle Mendoza 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Casey Pyne 2000-1

Austin Hurt 2000-1

Jared Jones 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1

Michael Block 2000-1

Sean McCarty 2000-1

Dylan Newman 2000-1

Nic Ishee 2000-1

Paul Dickinson 2000-1

Jesse Mueller 2000-1