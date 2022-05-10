World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way as the world's top golfers head to Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, May 19. Defending champion Phil Mickelson and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods also are scheduled to compete in the 2022 PGA Championship field in Tulsa, Okla. This will be the eighth major championship played at Southern Hills, where Woods won the last one, taking the 2007 PGA by two strokes. Scheffler comes in as the Masters champion, his fourth PGA Tour victory in the past three months. The 2022 PGA Championship lineup is a who's who of the PGA Tour's best, with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka just a few of the stars expected to contend in the season's second major championship.

Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the 11-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Four-time major champion McIlroy is right behind at 12-1, followed by 2020 PGA winner Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, both listed at 14-1. Dustin Johnson (16-1), Cameron Smith (16-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1) also are among the top 2022 PGA Championship contenders. Before you make any 2022 PGA Championship picks, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and he is tuned in to the major championships.

In his last set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, who has just been playing too well to be ignored. "Scheffler is on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National," he said before the 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season. He also called Woods' unlikely victory at Augusta in 2019 and Dustin Johnson's 2020 win, when he shot a tournament-record 20-under 268.

At the PGA Championship, the past two winners were surprises, with 50-year-old Mickelson winning last year and Collin Morikawa taking the 2020 title in his second major start. But Johnson backed the winner the previous two years, as Koepka won in 2018 then joined Woods as the only back-to-back PGA winners the following year. "This is a course he can attack and play well on," Johnson said of Koepka before the 2019 event. Koepka took a seven-shot lead into the final round and held on in the raging wind at Bethpage for his fourth major title.

One shocking choice from Johnson: The expert is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and was in contention at the Masters. The 28-year-old hasn't been quite the same since his triple-bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta that took him out of contention. He missed the cut in his last stroke play event, the RBC Heritage, and tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic along with Marc Leishman. Southern Hills is a ball-striker's course, and Smith hasn't fared well at venues like it. "I just don't think Southern Hills will suit his eye," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Johnson has evaluated whether Scheffler could continue his epic run. The 25-year-old has called Southern Hills his favorite course, and he shot 64 there in a recent practice round. He also won the individual title as his Texas team won the Big 12 championship there in 2015. Scheffler won his first tour title at Phoenix in February and also hoisted trophies at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play before his Masters win. He is fourth on tour in greens in regulation (71.26 percent) and averages nearly five birdies per round, putting him fifth in scoring average (69.68).

The expert also will be eager to see if Rahm's putter can get rolling. The Spaniard lost the world's top ranking to Scheffler in late March and has had off-weeks. Still, he just won the Mexico Open in his last start and has finished in the top 10 five times in 11 events this season. He has 14 professional victories, with seven on the PGA Tour, including last year's U.S. Open title. His iron game remains impeccable and he ranks first on tour in greens in regulation 73.83 percent). He is third in both driving distance (316.7 yards) and strokes gained total (1.82).

