Jordan Spieth will try to secure his career grand slam at Southern Hills during the 2022 PGA Championship. He finished third in 2019, but he has not had the same level of success at this event as in other major tournaments. Spieth is 20-1 in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are 11-1 co-favorites in the 2022 PGA Championship field, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are 14-1. Defending champion Phil Mickelson will be absent from the second major of the year, but Tiger Woods will play in his first tournament since the Masters last month. Should you back Woods at 50-1 with your 2022 PGA Championship bets? Before you make any 2022 PGA Championship picks, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and he is tuned in to the major championships.

In his last set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, who has just been playing too well to be ignored. "Scheffler is on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National," he said before the 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season. He also called Woods' unlikely victory at Augusta in 2019 and Dustin Johnson's 2020 win, when he shot a tournament-record 20-under 268.

At the PGA Championship, the past two winners were surprises, with 50-year-old Mickelson winning last year and Collin Morikawa taking the 2020 title in his second major start. But Johnson backed the winner the previous two years, as Koepka won in 2018 then joined Woods as the only back-to-back PGA winners the following year. "This is a course he can attack and play well on," Johnson said of Koepka before the 2019 event. Koepka took a seven-shot lead into the final round and held on in the raging wind at Bethpage for his fourth major title.

Top 2022 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocking choice from Johnson: The expert is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and was in contention at the Masters. The 28-year-old hasn't been quite the same since his triple-bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta that took him out of contention. He missed the cut in his last stroke play event, the RBC Heritage, and tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic along with Marc Leishman. Southern Hills is a ball-striker's course, and Smith hasn't fared well at venues like it. "I just don't think Southern Hills will suit his eye," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the flip side, the expert has no qualms about Scottie Scheffler, who has been on a tear since getting his first PGA Tour win in February. The 25-year-old has been the best golfer on tour this season, winning the WGC-Match Play and the Masters. He does not have any glaring weaknesses in his game, making an 11-1 price tag look appealing. Scheffler was the individual champion during the 2015 Big 12 Championship at Southern Hills.

The expert is also interested to see what Jon Rahm can do at Southern Hills. Rahm continues to be priced at the top of the market, as his game suits most courses that he plays at. He is almost certainly going to be in contention at the PGA Championship 2022 with his top-notch approach game. "If he can putt even half-decently, he will be hard to beat, and Southern Hills sets up the best for him," Johnson told SportsLine.

