Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads a loaded 2022 PGA Championship field that also includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. Jordan Spieth has won three majors and is looking to win the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his career Grand Slam. The 2022 PGA Championship lineup also features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, among many others. The first 2022 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET from Southern Hills. Scheffler is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Rahm, the man Scheffler replaced at No. 1 in the world, is also 11-1. He is followed by four-time major champ McIlroy and 2017 PGA winner Thomas, who are both 14-1. Spieth (16-1), two-time major winner Collin Morikawa (18-1) and reigning FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay (20-1) also are among the 2022 PGA Championship favorites. Woods, who returned for the Masters and made the cut while recovering from a serious car crash, is a 50-1 long shot. Before you make any 2022 PGA Championship picks, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and he is tuned in to the major championships.

In his last set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, who has just been playing too well to be ignored. "Scheffler is on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National," he said before the 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season. He also called Woods' unlikely victory at Augusta in 2019 and Dustin Johnson's 2020 win, when he shot a tournament-record 20-under 268.

At the PGA Championship, the past two winners were surprises, with 50-year-old Mickelson winning last year and Collin Morikawa taking the 2020 title in his second major start. But Johnson backed the winner the previous two years, as Koepka won in 2018 then joined Woods as the only back-to-back PGA winners the following year. "This is a course he can attack and play well on," Johnson said of Koepka before the 2019 event. Koepka took a seven-shot lead into the final round and held on in the raging wind at Bethpage for his fourth major title.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 PGA Championship picks. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats, the world's top golf statistics database, will surprise you. You can see them here.

Top 2022 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocking choice from Johnson: The expert is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and was in contention at the Masters. The 28-year-old hasn't been quite the same since his triple-bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta that took him out of contention. He missed the cut in his last stroke play event, the RBC Heritage, and tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic along with Marc Leishman. Southern Hills is a ball-striker's course, and Smith hasn't fared well at venues like it. "I just don't think Southern Hills will suit his eye," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Johnson knows there's no reason to expect any less than success from Scheffler. He has history on the course, having won a Big 12 title there in college, and the 25-year-old's approach sets him up to succeed in Tulsa. He took it easy at the Byron Nelson but still shot in the 60s in all four rounds to tie for 15th. He is locked in with his irons, ranking third in greens regulation, and averages 5.1 birdies per round (also third).

The expert also has no doubt that Rahm's game aligns perfectly with what Southern Hills requires. The Spaniard is arguably the best in the world from tee-to-green, and his stats so far bear that out. He leads the tour in greens in regulation (73.83 percent) and total driving (fifth in distance, 42nd in accuracy), and he is excellent on long approach shots. His only weakness has been his putter, but he won the Mexico Open in his last outing as his flat stick heated up. He is 108th in strokes gained putting for the season, but he was 18th in the field at Vidanta.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks, bets

Johnson also is high on a massive long shot at Southern Hills who comes in around 100-1. His excellent tee-to-green game should fit Southern Hills like a glove. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who wins the PGA Championship 2022 at Southern Hills? And which epic long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2022 PGA Championship, all from the insider who is tuned in to what it takes to win a major championship.