As golf's governing bodies continue to map out potential solutions to the sport's growing distance problem, courses that have the space and resources to fit the modern game have an advantage. Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 2022 PGA Championship, has been redesigned to give the best golfers in the world a serious test. After hosting seven majors, Southern Hills will welcome the 2022 PGA Championship beginning on Thursday, when the par-70 layout that measures 7,556 yards will test a competitive 2022 PGA Championship field. Dustin Johnson's combination of distance and ball-striking has made him one of the best players of his generation, but the 24-time PGA Tour winner has only managed two major wins despite his immense talent. He is a 22-1 long shot in the 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the 2022 PGA Championship favorites at 11-1. Before you make any 2022 PGA Championship picks, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and he is tuned in to the major championships.

In his last set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, who has just been playing too well to be ignored. "Scheffler is on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National," he said before the 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season. He also called Woods' unlikely victory at Augusta in 2019 and Dustin Johnson's 2020 win, when he shot a tournament-record 20-under 268.

At the PGA Championship, the past two winners were surprises, with 50-year-old Mickelson winning last year and Collin Morikawa taking the 2020 title in his second major start. But Johnson backed the winner the previous two years, as Koepka won in 2018 then joined Woods as the only back-to-back PGA winners the following year. "This is a course he can attack and play well on," Johnson said of Koepka before the 2019 event. Koepka took a seven-shot lead into the final round and held on in the raging wind at Bethpage for his fourth major title.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 PGA Championship picks. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats, the world's top golf statistics database, will surprise you. You can see them here.

Top 2022 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocking choice from Johnson: The expert is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and was in contention at the Masters. The 28-year-old hasn't been quite the same since his triple-bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta that took him out of contention. He missed the cut in his last stroke play event, the RBC Heritage, and tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic along with Marc Leishman. Southern Hills is a ball-striker's course, and Smith hasn't fared well at venues like it. "I just don't think Southern Hills will suit his eye," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the flip side, Johnson isn't backing away from Scheffler, even at his low odds. Scheffler is coming off yet another solid week in his return to action at TPC Craig Ranch, posting a 15th-place finish in a tune-up after taking over a month off following his Masters win. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is already a four-time winner this season and been top-10 in his two previous PGA Championship appearances.

The expert is also interested to see what Rahm can do at Southern Hills. The 27-year-old Spanish superstar has been dominant off the tee throughout his career, ranking top-five on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee the last five seasons and leading the tour in that category in 2021-22 (1.311). However, Rahm's short game and his putting have let him down at points throughout the season. He ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks, bets

Johnson also is high on a massive long shot at Southern Hills who comes in around 100-1. His excellent tee-to-green game should fit Southern Hills like a glove. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who wins the PGA Championship 2022 at Southern Hills? And which epic long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2022 PGA Championship, all from the insider who is tuned in to what it takes to win a major championship.