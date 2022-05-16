Phil Mickelson won't be around to defend his title, but that does little to diminish a loaded 2022 PGA Championship field this week. Tiger Woods is expected to tee it up for the second time this season as he chases his fifth Wanamaker Trophy. Jordan Spieth comes into the PGA Championship 2022 looking for a career grand slam and should be brimming with confidence after winning the RBC Heritage in April and finishing second last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The PGA Championship 2022, golf's second major of the year, tees off Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are 11-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. They are followed closely by Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). Spieth is 20-1 and Woods is further down the PGA odds board at 50-1. Before you make any 2022 PGA Championship picks, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and he is tuned in to the major championships.

In his last set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, who has just been playing too well to be ignored. "Scheffler is on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National," he said before the 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season. He also called Woods' unlikely victory at Augusta in 2019 and Dustin Johnson's 2020 win, when he shot a tournament-record 20-under 268.

At the PGA Championship, the past two winners were surprises, with 50-year-old Mickelson winning last year and Collin Morikawa taking the 2020 title in his second major start. But Johnson backed the winner the previous two years, as Koepka won in 2018 then joined Woods as the only back-to-back PGA winners the following year. "This is a course he can attack and play well on," Johnson said of Koepka before the 2019 event. Koepka took a seven-shot lead into the final round and held on in the raging wind at Bethpage for his fourth major title.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 PGA Championship picks. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats, the world's top golf statistics database, will surprise you.

One shocking choice from Johnson: The expert is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and was in contention at the Masters. The 28-year-old hasn't been quite the same since his triple-bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta that took him out of contention. He missed the cut in his last stroke play event, the RBC Heritage, and tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic along with Marc Leishman. Southern Hills is a ball-striker's course, and Smith hasn't fared well at venues like it. "I just don't think Southern Hills will suit his eye," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the flip side, Johnson isn't backing away from Scheffler, even at his low PGA Championship odds 2022. The 25-year old has won three of his last six events, including a green jacket at Augusta National. In a sport where it's remarkably difficult to remain consistent, Scheffler has only finished outside the top 25 once this year and has piled up seven top-10 finishes in 15 starts. Johnson is most impressed with Scheffler's all-around consistency right now. "No matter what, you know he will be sharp and find a way to be in contention on Sunday," Johnson told SportsLine.

The expert is also interested to see what Rahm can do at Southern Hills. The big-hitting Spaniard, ranked No. 2 in the world, hasn't piled up wins the way Scheffler has this season, but he's staying in contention. He has five top-10 finishes in 11 starts and just picked up his first win of the season last time out at the Mexico Open.

Johnson also is high on a massive long shot at Southern Hills who comes in around 100-1. His excellent tee-to-green game should fit Southern Hills like a glove.

Who wins the PGA Championship 2022 at Southern Hills? And which epic long shot is a must-back?