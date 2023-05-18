Golfer Joel Dahmen only has one PGA Tour win under his belt, but he's made one fan for life. During this week's practice round at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, Dahmen delivered an errant shot that ended up going away from the course.

In fact, Dahmen's shot ended up striking a fan in attendance in the leg, and it left a welt. In an effort to show the fan that he was sorry for the wild shot, Dahmen gave the fan a $100 bill and told him that the beers were on him for the remainder of the day.

Dahmen posted for a few photos with the fan, who posted about their exchange on Twitter.

That's certainly going above and beyond what many may have expected Dahmen to do in this situation. Many golfers may have just signed a glove or something along those lines, but Dahmen took it a step further and made sure the fan could have some beverages to enjoy for the rest of the day.

Dahmen won the 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In addition, the 35-year-old finished 10th in the 2020 PGA Championship.