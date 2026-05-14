2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 1 at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The second major of the season has arrived, as 156 players begin their quest on Thursday to capture the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. The first round's morning wave will feature Rory McIlroy taking aim at a second straight major victory and seventh overall, as he tees off alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, the latter of whom is taking a 10th crack at capturing the career grand slam.

Other notable groups Thursday morning include Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg and Rickie Fowler and the trio of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton. For DeChambeau and Rahm, this week offers a chance to remind that they are still two of the best in the world amid the LIV Golf chaos, and perhaps grab a bit of leverage as they face an uncertain future. A motivated Scottie Scheffler will begin his PGA title defense in the afternoon with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose. Also featured in the late wave is the trio of the hottest golfer on the planet, Cameron Young, alongside Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. CBS will air the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. ET.