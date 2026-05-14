2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 1 at Aronimink

Live scores, updates and highlights from the first round of the 108th PGA Championship

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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The second major of the season has arrived, as 156 players begin their quest on Thursday to capture the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. The first round's morning wave will feature Rory McIlroy taking aim at a second straight major victory and seventh overall, as he tees off alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, the latter of whom is taking a 10th crack at capturing the career grand slam. 

Other notable groups Thursday morning include Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg and Rickie Fowler and the trio of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton. For DeChambeau and Rahm, this week offers a chance to remind that they are still two of the best in the world amid the LIV Golf chaos, and perhaps grab a bit of leverage as they face an uncertain future. A motivated Scottie Scheffler will begin his PGA title defense in the afternoon with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose. Also featured in the late wave is the trio of the hottest golfer on the planet, Cameron Young, alongside Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas. 

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. CBS will air the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. ET.

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A tale of two nines as the featured groups get rolling

Something to watch all week is the discrepancy in scoring on the two nines at Aronimink -- especially with the split tee start on Thursday and Friday. The front nine provides a lot of scoring opportunities, including a friendly handshake opener on No. 1, while the back presents a trickier test. We're seeing that already in the early wave as seven of the 10 players under par so far in the first round are those who started on the front nine. 

That means we might not see the featured groups of the morning wave get off to a flying start, as the three biggest groups teeing off right now are starting on No. 10. That said, those who can pick up a few shots on the back nine will have a chance to really make a run at a low number once they make the turn to the friendly front side. 

 
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Aronimink showing some early teeth

In the very early stages of this championship, Aronimink Golf Club is giving players all they can handle. Through just over an hour of play, every hole is playing over par with only six players in red figures of the more than 40 competitors on the golf course. This comes just as the notable groupings are finishing their warm ups with Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau off in roughly 10 minutes.

 
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Good morning from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

The first round of the 108th PGA Championship has officially gotten underway with none other than Alex Fitzpatrick putting the first birdie of the championship on his scorecard. There was roughly 0.25 inches of rain to fall between last night and early this morning making the course conditions gettable for these players. While Aronimink may be softer, though, the weather is tough with a breeze that is expected to pick up and chillier temperatures than anything that has been experienced this week. Oh yeah, it's spitting too — that annoying kind of rain that never seems to go away.

 
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PGA Championship TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage

The second major of the golf season has arrived with plenty of players eyeing the Wanamaker Trophy while simultaneously seeking to use the 2026 PGA Championship as a jumping-off point for the remainder of the campaign. While no one enters with particular pressure on their shoulders, Rory McIlroy will be looking to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the year -- after becoming the first since Tiger Woods to go back-to-back at the Masters.

Still, it is Scottie Scheffler who enters as reigning PGA champion, and while his 2026 season has been filled with runner-up finishes, there's no reason to doubt his ability to put it all together and rejoin the winner's circle at a major championship. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young and Matthew Fitzpatrick are among the biggest and hottest names who will be in contention at Aronimink Golf Club, though many believe this major could be ripe for a first-time champion.

2026 PGA Championship TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, where to watch live
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, where to watch live
 
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One of these nine players will likely claim Wanamaker Trophy

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The PGA Championship of your granddaddy's days produced winners like Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel and an every-so-often surprise. A championship that was last on the calendar, it felt like one where the little guy still had a shot as the sun was setting on the season. That version of the PGA Championship sounds romantic in theory, but it is now dead in practice.

With the move to May on the calendar, the PGA Championship has produced winners who have gone on to claim multiple majors. The only recent surprise has been Phil Mickelson, and let's be honest, Lefty doing what he did at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in 2021 was, sort of, classic Phil.

Besides that, it has been the world beaters of this generation -- Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and, of course, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who serves as the reigning champion at Aronimink Golf Club. Big and brawny golf courses have seen big and brawny golfers reign supreme.

2026 PGA Championship winner predictions, picks: One of these nine players will likely claim Wanamaker Trophy
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship winner predictions, picks: One of these nine players will likely claim Wanamaker Trophy
 
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PGA Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win

The week of festivities at the 2026 PGA Championship is already underway at Aronimink Golf Club, with practice ongoing as tournament rounds fast approach. The same question, of course, is on everyone's lips: Who are you picking to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening?

With an extraordinary 156-man field featuring the best PGA Tour, LIV Golf and PGA of America have to offer competing, the second major championship of the 2026 season should once again be a tremendous ride from Thursday's first round onward.

2026 PGA Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win from field at Aronimink
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win from field at Aronimink
 
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Ranking the top players from 1-26 at Aronimink Golf Club

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Before last year's PGA Championship, which saw Scottie Scheffler steamroll the field to win by five shots, the May version of this championship had produced tight affairs. Since the move in 2019, every PGA Championship has had a winning margin of two strokes or less, with Justin Thomas winning in a playoff at Southern Hills and Xander Schauffele making a tournament-sealing birdie on the 72nd hole at Valhalla, representing the smallest margin between winners and, well, the losers.

While some aesthetics of this championship may not live up to the standards of the others, what cannot be denied is how close the PGA Championship has been in recent years. And with this tightness comes the necessity to split hairs amongst the competitors vying to raise the Wanamaker Trophy by week's end.

2026 PGA Championship field: Ranking the top players from 1-26 at Aronimink Golf Club
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship field: Ranking the top players from 1-26 at Aronimink Golf Club
 
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Tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 1 on Thursday

The second major championship of the season is upon us, as the world's best are set to battle it out at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia for the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2026 PGA Championship. The tee times and groupings for the first round have now been released with some significant trios set to play together through the first two rounds.

The biggest group of the morning wave on Thursday features Rory McIlroy, who will begin his bid to open 2026 with two major wins -- and collect his third Wanamaker Trophy -- at 8:40 a.m. ET playing with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, the latter of whom is trying to similarly complete the career grand slam. They will tee off on the 10th hole.

2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 1 on Thursday
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 1 on Thursday
 
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Odds: Scottie Scheffler leads favorites on complete list of 156 players

The 2026 PGA Championship is upon us as 156 players arrive at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia to battle it out for the Wanamaker Trophy. Leading the field into Aronimink is last year's PGA champion, Scottie Scheffler, who will look to become just the third player to go back-to-back at the PGA of America's most notable event.

While Tiger Woods (twice) and Brooks Koepka are the only players to have previously defended their PGA Championships, Scheffler enters the week as a strong favorite once again, thanks in part to three straight runner-up finishes despite rough starts.

2026 PGA Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler leads favorites on complete list of 156 players
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler leads favorites on complete list of 156 players
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