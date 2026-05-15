2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The second round of the 2026 PGA Championship will begin with 48 players inside three shots of the lead, the most in major championship history. That creates the potential for chaos on Friday, as players jockey not only for positions in contention, but for a spot inside the cut line as well. The top 70 and ties make it to the weekend.

The most notable player in the seven-way tie at the top of the leaderboard to start Friday is Scottie Scheffler, who shook off his recent run of slow starts to surge to the top after 18 holes. He'll eye an extension of the lead, creating ample pressure on those in the chase pack. Among those one shot back are Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry, while stars like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm lurk two back at 1 under. Back on the cut line grind, stars like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau need to produce something great just to make the weekend, much less find their way back into contention.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. CBS will air the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. ET.