2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Aronimink

Live scores, updates and highlights from the second round of the 108th PGA Championship

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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The second round of the 2026 PGA Championship will begin with 48 players inside three shots of the lead, the most in major championship history. That creates the potential for chaos on Friday, as players jockey not only for positions in contention, but for a spot inside the cut line as well. The top 70 and ties make it to the weekend.

The most notable player in the seven-way tie at the top of the leaderboard to start Friday is Scottie Scheffler, who shook off his recent run of slow starts to surge to the top after 18 holes. He'll eye an extension of the lead, creating ample pressure on those in the chase pack. Among those one shot back are Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry, while stars like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm lurk two back at 1 under. Back on the cut line grind, stars like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau need to produce something great just to make the weekend, much less find their way back into contention. 

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide. CBS will air the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. ET.

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Let's take a look at the pin locations

The wind was whipping yesterday, but the PGA of America did not do the players any favors with some of their pin locations on Thursday (namely No. 14). Interesting to see that four of the first five holes will have back pin locations. Will players try to push their tee shots into the short par-3 5th all the way back as there is only six paces behind it? No. 14 has another devilish pin, while the par-3 8th and par-3 17th look friendlier. Both par 5s have front pin locations today while Nos. 10, 11, 13 18 are ones that could wreak havoc on these players.

 
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May 15, 2026, 11:36 AM
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Good morning from Newtown Square!

The second round of the PGA Championship is officially underway with Michael Block drawing the early camera time. Similar to yesterday, the temperatures are of the chilly variety as the feels like is currently 40 degrees! It's supposed to creep into the mid 60s as the day progresses before the weekend weather arrives that includes highs in the 80s. 

 
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May 15, 2026, 10:59 AM
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May 15, 2026, 10:52 AM
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Where to watch Round 2 of the PGA Championship

Friday, May 15

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Featured Holes -- 7:30 a.m.
  • Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQParamount+Golf on CBS YouTube

 
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Tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 2 on Friday

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship enters Round 2 with a bunched leaderboard, but one name at the top stands out. Scottie Scheffler got his title defense off to a tremendous start, posting a 3-under 67 to join the group of seven tied at the top. 

He will be out early on Friday morning to turn that into a solo lead heading into the weekend, teeing off at 8:40 a.m. ET from No. 10 with Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick. Nearly two hours before Scheffler gets going, Michael Block will get the second round started while looking to make another PGA Championship cut after an even par 70 on Thursday. Joining them in the morning wave are Patrick Reed, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry, all of whom are 2 under and looking to stay in contention heading into the weekend. 

2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 2 on Friday at Aronimink
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 2 on Friday at Aronimink
 
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Round 1 takeaways: Scottie Scheffler makes statement, Jordan Spieth raises hopes

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Scottie Scheffler has unequivocally stood as the best golfer in the world of late, and while there have not been doubts about his stature over the last few months, there have been murmurs about whether the world No. 1 is still playing like the world No. 1.

Only 18 holes have been completed at the 108th PGA Championship, but if the first round was indicative of what's to come over the next three, the other 155 players in this field should be shrieking. Scheffler was sensational Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club as the sun was setting over the Philadelphia suburbs.

2026 PGA Championship takeaways, Round 1: Scottie Scheffler makes statement, Jordan Spieth raises hopes
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship takeaways, Round 1: Scottie Scheffler makes statement, Jordan Spieth raises hopes
 
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Frustrated Rory McIlroy bluntly calls first round 's---'

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- When Rory McIlroy met with the media before the 2026 PGA Championship began, he remarked that "strategy off the tee is pretty nonexistent" at Aronimink Golf Club. After shooting a 74 on Thursday in a first-round performance that McIlroy succinctly described as "shit," the six-time major winner was left to eat his words.

McIlroy put forth a shockingly poor effort with his driver, losing half a stroke to the field off the tee. 

Frustrated Rory McIlroy bluntly calls first round 's---' after wheels fall off late at PGA Championship 2026
Robby Kalland
Frustrated Rory McIlroy bluntly calls first round 's---' after wheels fall off late at PGA Championship 2026
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