2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Aronimink

Early tee times have a chance to push, push
Justin Rose just started his third round and is among those near the bottom of the leaderboard hoping to push, push their way up the peloton by day's end. Rose is only seven strokes off the lead (and five strokes off the mega pack at 2 under). Early scores indicate there is something relatively low out there as some of the pin locations are on the more inviting side as four of the first six holes are playing under par. Although it has not been seen yet on coverage, the par-4 13th is measuring 292 yards today and will be drivable for the entire field as well.