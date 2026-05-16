2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Moving Day at the 2026 PGA Championship is poised to be a thriller. There are 15 players within two shots of the lead held by Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at 4 under heading into the weekend.

That duo will enter uncharted territory in the final pairing on the weekend at a major, teeing off together at 2:40 p.m. ET at Aronimink Golf Club. Chasing them are a number of stars, most notably Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:40 p.m. alongside David Puig. Right after Scheffler, the hottest player on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young, and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas will tee off together at 2 p.m.