2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Aronimink

Live scores, updates and highlights from the third round of the 108th PGA Championship

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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Moving Day has arrived at the 108th PGA Championship with a stacked leaderboard featuring many of the game's biggest stars in contention for the second major trophy of the season. While defending champion Scottie Scheffler coughed up his 18-hole lead, he remains within striking distance, two shots off the lead alongside Cameron Young, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg, all of whom should be game through the weekend. Aronimink Golf Club has been more difficult than most expected entering this tournament -- some have suggested it is the PGA of America making a point about its signature tournament -- so it will be interesting to see how the course plays across the weekend as the best in the game eye low scores and the Wanamaker Trophy.

Watch the PGA Championship live from 1-7 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports app and Paramount+ (login required). CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

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Early tee times have a chance to push, push

Justin Rose just started his third round and is among those near the bottom of the leaderboard hoping to push, push their way up the peloton by day's end. Rose is only seven strokes off the lead (and five strokes off the mega pack at 2 under). Early scores indicate there is something relatively low out there as some of the pin locations are on the more inviting side as four of the first six holes are playing under par. Although it has not been seen yet on coverage, the par-4 13th is measuring 292 yards today and will be drivable for the entire field as well.

 
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@PGAChampionship via Twitter
May 16, 2026, 1:10 PM
May. 16, 2026, 9:10 am EDT
 
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@PGAChampionship via Twitter
May 16, 2026, 1:04 PM
May. 16, 2026, 9:04 am EDT
 
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May 16, 2026, 12:30 PM
May. 16, 2026, 8:30 am EDT
 
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How to watch Round 3 of the PGA Championship

Saturday, May 16

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

  • Featured Groups --  8 a.m.
  • Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~
~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.comCBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQParamount+Golf on CBS YouTube
Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

 
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Tee times, pairings and complete schedule for Round 3 on Saturday

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Moving Day at the 2026 PGA Championship is poised to be a thriller. There are 15 players within two shots of the lead held by Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at 4 under heading into the weekend. 

That duo will enter uncharted territory in the final pairing on the weekend at a major, teeing off together at 2:40 p.m. ET at Aronimink Golf Club. Chasing them are a number of stars, most notably Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:40 p.m. alongside David Puig. Right after Scheffler, the hottest player on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young, and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas will tee off together at 2 p.m. 

2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 3 on Saturday
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 3 on Saturday
 
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May 16, 2026, 11:55 AM
May. 16, 2026, 7:55 am EDT
 
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PGA Championship cut line: Bryson DeChambeau misses another weekend

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- For the second straight major, Bryson DeChambeau is headed home early. This time, there wasn't a dramatic collapse on Friday afternoon like at the Masters. Instead, DeChambeau did his damage with a Thursday 76 and never threatened to mount a charge in Friday's second round. By the end of 36 holes, DeChambeau shot 7 over and missed the cut at the 2026 PGA Championship by three shots. 

DeChambeau entered the week desperate to make a statement about his place in the game's hierarchy amid LIV Golf's uncertain future; instead, he only added to the questions facing him as he tries to figure out what's next in his career. As much as the big picture questions loom over him, what stands out is how his problems on the course are much more immediate. 

2026 PGA Championship cut line: Bryson DeChambeau misses another major weekend as stars pack up early
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship cut line: Bryson DeChambeau misses another major weekend as stars pack up early
 
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Round 2 takeaways: Cameron Young faces latest major chance

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Golfers work countless hours just to create the opportunity so that two hours matter. Two hours when everything is up for grabs and everyone's eyes are on them. Those hours occur just four times a year at the four major championships, but they cannot be reached without those that came before them.

Those that are filled with early morning and late evenings, sacrifices, sweat and points of inflection. That is what makes major championship golf so special. The entire tournament matters, but eyes are so transfixed on those final two hours. Making a journey to that point is hard enough, but it has been easy work for Cameron Young in his, coincidentally, young career.

2026 PGA Championship Round 2 takeaways: Cameron Young faces latest major chance as Chris Gotterup surges
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship Round 2 takeaways: Cameron Young faces latest major chance as Chris Gotterup surges
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