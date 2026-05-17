2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 4 at Aronimink

Live scores, updates and highlights from the final round of the 108th PGA Championship

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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The Wanamaker Trophy is anyone's to win on Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club as the 108th edition of the PGA Championship enters its final round with a wide-open leaderboard topped by 54-hole pilot Alex Smalley. The 29-year-old, who does not have a PGA Tour win on his resume and has never finished better than T23 at a major, enters Sunday with a two-shot advantage over one of the most stacked leaderboards in recent memory. Ludvig Åberg, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are all within three of Smalley, while others like Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are all in striking distance, too. In other words: anything can and may happen in Round 4.

Watch the PGA Championship live from 1-7 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports app and Paramount+ (login required). CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

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PGA Championship picks: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm among 10 who can win

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- If it felt like one big game of hot potato on Saturday at the 2026 PGA Championship, that's because it was exactly that. Moving Day consisted of movement from every corner of Aronimink Golf Course, but ultimately, not where it mattered most as 36-hole leader Alex Smalley went from sharing the advantage to owning it outright after an impressive 2-under 68 moved him to 6 under for the the championship and two strokes clear of Ludvig Åberg, Matti Schmid, Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai and Jon Rahm, not to mention a whole lot of other players not far behind.

The lead bounced around with the roars from the Philadelphia faithful. Each new echo brought news that a birdie was made, while every groan sent a message that an opportunity was missed. Leaderboard watching did players no favors, as a glance up at the bright white lights would read one name in one moment and another just mere seconds later.

2026 PGA Championship picks, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm among nine who can catch leader Alex Smalley
Patrick McDonald
2026 PGA Championship picks, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm among nine who can catch leader Alex Smalley
 
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How to watch the final round of the PGA Championship

Sunday, May 17

Round 4 start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

  • Featured Groups --  8 a.m.
  • Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~
~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.comCBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQParamount+Golf on CBS YouTube
Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

 
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Tee times, pairings, complete schedule for Round 4 at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship feels like anyone's tournament heading into Sunday's final round. Alex Smalley sits atop the leaderboard as he has each of the last two days, but this time, he's in the solo lead after a gritty 68 on Saturday that pushed him to 6 under, two shots clear of the field. Even with that small cushion, Smalley's lead feels extremely tenuous, particularly with so many stars close behind him in pursuit. 

Smalley will tee off in the final pairing again alongside Matti Schmid at 2:35 p.m. ET as both look for a surprising PGA victory for their first major title. Leading the chase behind them will be Jon Rahm, who is paired with Nick Taylor in the penultimate group at 2:25 p.m. Ludvig Åberg will be off in the group before them at 2:15 p.m. alongside Aaron Rai. The marquee pairing of the chase pack will be the 2:05 p.m. starting time of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who will get a 30-minute head start to try and give the leaders something to think about. 

2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 4 on Sunday
Robby Kalland
2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 4 on Sunday
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