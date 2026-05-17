2026 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 4 at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The Wanamaker Trophy is anyone's to win on Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club as the 108th edition of the PGA Championship enters its final round with a wide-open leaderboard topped by 54-hole pilot Alex Smalley. The 29-year-old, who does not have a PGA Tour win on his resume and has never finished better than T23 at a major, enters Sunday with a two-shot advantage over one of the most stacked leaderboards in recent memory. Ludvig Åberg, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are all within three of Smalley, while others like Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are all in striking distance, too. In other words: anything can and may happen in Round 4.

Watch the PGA Championship live from 1-7 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app and Paramount+ (login required). CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.