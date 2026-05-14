Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, looks to win his second consecutive PGA Championship as well as his second tournament of the year when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship. Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019. Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this year, was a back-to-back winner twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000 and in 2006 and 2007.

Action from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., begins on Thursday, with the first tee times coming at 6:45 a.m. ET. Scheffler enters as the +390 favorite at the 2026 PGA Championship. Other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+950), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Ludvig Åberg (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Åberg, despite him having the sixth-lowest odds. Åberg, 26, is looking for his first win in a major. His best major came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, when he placed second. His best finish at the U.S. Open was 12th in 2024, and 23rd at The Open Championship in 2025. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.

"Simply put, I don't trust Aberg with it all on the line on Sunday," Bearman told SportsLine. "Yet, he may very well win 3-4 majors when all is said and done, but I need him to win the first one on Sunday before I feel comfortable taking him. He did fire a nice 66 this past Sunday at Quail Hollow, but he was in 17th place before it started. He has two top-10s at the Masters, but in six other career majors, he has only made the cut twice, with T12 being his highest finish." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 60-1 in the odds and "has one of the best iron games on Tour." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 PGA Championship odds, field

See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +390

Rory McIlroy +950

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Patrick Reed +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Shane Lowry +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000