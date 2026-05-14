Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second PGA Championship in a row when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. He won last year's tournament by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. The Preakness Stakes 2026, which begins on Thursday, May 14, will be played on the par-70, 7,394-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +390 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds.

Other PGA Championship 2026 contenders are Rory McIlroy (+950), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 43-34-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 PGA Championship predictions: He's fading Rahm at 15-1, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.

"The two-time major champion is a top 5 choice on the odds board to win the PGA Championship but I am guessing his price will drift higher," Kannon said. "In seven trips to East Lake for the Tour Championship, he's finished top 5 twice but otherwise has been below average. He finished 24th here at Aronimink in 2018, missed the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2024 with injury, missed the cut in 2016 in his only attempt at the Wyndham Championship, and has never played Detroit Golf Club." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 200-1 who has played similar courses well and "owns an elite short game." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites

See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +390

Rory McIlroy +950

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Patrick Reed +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Shane Lowry +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000