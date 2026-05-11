The 2026 PGA Championship is upon us as 156 players arrive at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia to battle it out for the Wanamaker Trophy. Leading the field into Aronimink is last year's PGA champion, Scottie Scheffler, who will look to become just the third player to go back-to-back at the PGA of America's most notable event.

While Tiger Woods (twice) and Brooks Koepka are the only players to have previously defended their PGA Championships, Scheffler enters the week as a strong favorite once again, thanks in part to three straight runner-up finishes despite rough starts.

If Scheffler is going to lift the Wanamaker for a second straight year, he'll have to outlast a strong group of contenders headlined by Rory McIlroy, who is fresh off a second consecutive Masters victory. McIlroy has separated himself in the second spot on the odds sheet after picking up his sixth career major win at Augusta National, and with a win this week, he would crack the top 10 all-time in major championships.

The rest of the top contenders on the odds board are all searching for their first PGA Championship win. Cameron Young is the hottest player in golf; he will try to parlay his recent form into his first major win. Jon Rahm has won the U.S. Open and Masters but has yet to capture a Wanamaker. He and two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau are looking to put the noise of LIV Golf's current mess behind them for a week and prove they are still two of the game's best after each had a rough showing at the Masters.

Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick are both looking to add to their major total amid strong seasons. Ludvig Åberg is another young star looking to affirm his talents on the major stage, while Tommy Fleetwood continues his pursuit of that elusive first major title.

The rest of the field is hoping to play spoiler to the favorites this week. That group includes the 20 club professionals who earned their way into the field, headlined by Michael Block making yet another start at the PGA Championship.

Check out the complete odds list for all 156 players in the PGA Championship field aiming to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening at Aronimink.

2026 PGA Championship odds

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (9/2)

Rory McIlroy (17/2)

Cameron Young (12-1)

Jon Rahm (16-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (18-1)

Xander Schauffele (18-1)

Ludvig Åberg (20-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (22-1)

Brooks Koepka (40-1)

Collin Morikawa (40-1)

Justin Thomas (40-1)

Justin Rose (45-1)

Patrick Cantlay (45-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (45-1)

Russell Henley (50-1)

Rickie Fowler (50-1)

Viktor Hovland (50-1)

Chris Gotterup (60-1)

Si Woo Kim (66-1)

Jordan Spieth (66-1)

Robert MacIntyre (66-1)

Sam Burns (66-1)

Patrick Reed (66-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (66-1)

Nicolai Højgaard (66-1)

J.J. Spaun (66-1)

Min Woo Lee (66-1)

Sepp Straka (66-1)

Shane Lowry (66-1)

Akshay Bhatia (80-1)

Jake Knapp (80-1)

Joaquin Niemann (80-1)

Kristoffer Reitan (80-1)

Keegan Bradley (90-1)

Maverick McNealy (90-1)

Adam Scott (100-1)

Kurt Kitayama (100-1)

Ben Griffin (100-1)

Gary Woodland (100-1)

Harris English (100-1)

Alex Fitzpatrick (100-1)

Jason Day (100-1)

Corey Conners (100-1)

Sungjae Im (100-1)

Jacob Bridgeman (100-1)

Aaron Rai (125-1)

Alex Noren (125-1)

Wyndham Clark (125-1)

Marco Penge (125-1)

Thomas Detry (125-1)

David Puig (150-1)

Alex Smalley (150-1)

Michael Thorbjornsen (150-1)

Harry Hall (150-1)

Dustin Johnson (150-1)

Matt McCarty (150-1)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (150-1)

Sahith Theegala (150-1)

Brian Harman (175-1)

Nick Taylor (175-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (175-1)

Ryan Gerard (175-1)

Cameron Smith (200-1)

Keith Mitchell (200-1)

Daniel Berger (200-1)

Jayden Schaper (200-1)

Pierceson Coody (200-1)

Sam Stevens (200-1)

Max Homa (200-1)

Michael Brennan (200-1)

Aldrich Potgieter (250-1)

Andrew Novak (250-1)

Angel Ayora (250-1)

Bud Cauley (250-1)

J.T. Poston (250-1)

Denny McCarthy (250-1)

Taylor Pendrith (250-1)

Ryo Hisatsune (250-1)

Michael Kim (250-1)

Daniel Hillier (250-1)

Matt Wallace (250-1)

Tom McKibbin (250-1)

Ryan Fox (250-1)

Jordan Smith (300-1)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (300-1)

Rico Hoey (300-1)

Billy Horschel (300-1)

Haotong Li (300-1)

Max Greyserman (300-1)

Andrew Putnam (300-1)

Patrick Rodgers (300-1)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (300-1)

Bernd Wiesberger (300-1)

Mikael Lindberg (300-1)

John Parry (350-1)

Lucas Glover (350-1)

Sami Valimaki (350-1)

Stewart Cink (350-1)

Ricky Castillo (400-1)

Stephan Jaeger (400-1)

Max McGreevy (400-1)

400-1)

Chris Kirk (400-1)

Ian Holt (400-1)

Steven Fisk (400-1)

Austin Smotherman (400-1)

Matthias Schmid (400-1)

John Keefer (400-1)

William Mouw (400-1)

Brandt Snedeker (400-1)

Elvis Smylie (400-1)

Casey Jarvis (500-1)

Garrick Higgo (500-1)

Jhonattan Vegas (500-1)

Adrien Saddier (500-1)

Kota Kaneko (500-1)

Travis Smyth (500-1)

Emiliano Grillo (500-1)

Daniel Brown (600-1)

David Lipsky (600-1)

Andy Sullivan (750-1)

Adam Schenk (750-1)

Brian Campbell (750-1)

Davis Riley (750-1)

Joe Highsmith (750-1)

Chandler Blanchet (1000-1)

Martin Kaymer (1000-1)

Kazuki Higa (1000-1)

Padraig Harrington (1000-1)

Jordan Gumberg (1500-1)

Ryan Vermeer (2000-1)

Tyler Collet (2000-1)

Timothy Wiseman (2000-1)

Shaun Micheel (2000-1)

Y.E. Yang (2000-1)

Ryan Lenahan (2000-1)

Michael Kartrude (2000-1)

Michael Block (2000-1)

Mark Geddes (2000-1)

Luke Donald (2000-1)

Bryce Fisher (2000-1)

Jimmy Walker (2000-1)

Jason Dufner (2000-1)

Jesse Droemer (2000-1)

Jared Jones (2000-1)

Garrett Sapp (2000-1)

Francisco Bide (2000-1)

Zach Haynes (2000-1)

Paul McClure (2000-1)

Derek Berg (2000-1)

Chris Gabriele (2000-1)

Braden Shattuck (2000-1)

Ben Polland (2000-1)

Ben Kern (2000-1)

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.