Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second PGA Championship in a row when he takes part in the 2026 event at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. He won last year's tournament by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, May 14, will be played on the par-70, 7,394-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds.

Also PGA Championship 2026 contenders are Rory McIlroy (+850), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 42-33-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 PGA Championship predictions: He's fading Jon Rahm at 15-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.

"The two-time major champion is a top 5 choice on the odds board to win the PGA Championship but I am guessing his price will drift higher," Kannon said. "His off the golf course issues right now can't be helpful in trying to prepare for a major championship. I felt this was the case at The Masters and it seems to have even escalated since then. And what I am referring to is the LIV circuit seemingly falling apart and Rahm experiencing controversy in his negotiations of returning to the DP World Tour.

"None of it has been a good look for Rahm and all of it has been a distraction. Furthermore, in seven trips to East Lake for the Tour Championship, he's finished top 5 twice but otherwise has been below average. He finished 24th here at Aronimink in 2018, missed the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2024 with injury, missed the cut in 2016 in his only attempt at the Wyndham Championship, and has never played Detroit Golf Club." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising player who is a perfect course fit this week. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA Championship odds, field

See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Min Woo Lee +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Nicolai Højgaard +5000

Justin Rose +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Patrick Reed +6500

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

David Puig +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Alex Noren +12500

Jason Day +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Matt McCarty +15000

Sungjae Im +15000

Corey Conners +15000

Sahith Theegala +17500

Pierceson Coody +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

Aaron Rai +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Rasmus Højgaard +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Ryan Gerard +22500

Samuel Stevens +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Marco Penge +22500

Daniel Berger +22500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Tom McKibbin +25000

Ryan Fox +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Angel Ayora +25000

Max Homa +25000

Bud Cauley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Jayden Schaper +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Dustin Johnson +35000

Aldrich Potgieter +35000

Ricky Castillo +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Max Greyserman +35000

Michael Kim +35000

Matt Wallace +35000

Cameron Smith +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Bernd Wiesberger +50000

Denny McCarthy +50000

Stephan Jaeger +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Billy Horschel +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Max McGreevy +50000

Ian Holt +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Mikael Lindberg +50000

Sami Valimaki +75000

Chris Kirk +75000

Johnny Keefer +75000

Casey Jarvis +75000

Steven Fisk +75000

John Parry +75000

Matti Schmid +75000

Garrick Higgo +75000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Michael Block +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Dan Brown +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Ben Polland +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

David Lipsky +100000

William Mouw +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000