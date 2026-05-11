PGA Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Jon Rahm in best bets
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second PGA Championship in a row when he takes part in the 2026 event at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. He won last year's tournament by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, May 14, will be played on the par-70, 7,394-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds.
Also PGA Championship 2026 contenders are Rory McIlroy (+850), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 42-33-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 PGA Championship predictions: He's fading Jon Rahm at 15-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.
"The two-time major champion is a top 5 choice on the odds board to win the PGA Championship but I am guessing his price will drift higher," Kannon said. "His off the golf course issues right now can't be helpful in trying to prepare for a major championship. I felt this was the case at The Masters and it seems to have even escalated since then. And what I am referring to is the LIV circuit seemingly falling apart and Rahm experiencing controversy in his negotiations of returning to the DP World Tour.
"None of it has been a good look for Rahm and all of it has been a distraction. Furthermore, in seven trips to East Lake for the Tour Championship, he's finished top 5 twice but otherwise has been below average. He finished 24th here at Aronimink in 2018, missed the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2024 with injury, missed the cut in 2016 in his only attempt at the Wyndham Championship, and has never played Detroit Golf Club." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising player who is a perfect course fit this week. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 PGA Championship odds, field
See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +850
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Collin Morikawa +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Min Woo Lee +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Nicolai Højgaard +5000
Justin Rose +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Adam Scott +6000
Viktor Hovland +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
J.J. Spaun +6000
Patrick Reed +6500
Robert MacIntyre +6500
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Harris English +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
David Puig +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Alex Noren +12500
Jason Day +12500
Alex Smalley +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Matt McCarty +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Corey Conners +15000
Sahith Theegala +17500
Pierceson Coody +17500
Michael Thorbjornsen +17500
Aaron Rai +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Ryan Gerard +22500
Samuel Stevens +22500
Keith Mitchell +22500
Marco Penge +22500
Daniel Berger +22500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Tom McKibbin +25000
Ryan Fox +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Michael Brennan +25000
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Angel Ayora +25000
Max Homa +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
J.T. Poston +25000
Jayden Schaper +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Dustin Johnson +35000
Aldrich Potgieter +35000
Ricky Castillo +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Max Greyserman +35000
Michael Kim +35000
Matt Wallace +35000
Cameron Smith +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Bernd Wiesberger +50000
Denny McCarthy +50000
Stephan Jaeger +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Ian Holt +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Mikael Lindberg +50000
Sami Valimaki +75000
Chris Kirk +75000
Johnny Keefer +75000
Casey Jarvis +75000
Steven Fisk +75000
John Parry +75000
Matti Schmid +75000
Garrick Higgo +75000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Dan Brown +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
William Mouw +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000