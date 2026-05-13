Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, looks to win his second consecutive PGA Championship as well as his second tournament of the year when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship. Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019. Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this year, was a back-to-back winner twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000 and in 2006 and 2007.

Action from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., begins on Thursday, with the first tee times coming at 6:45 a.m. ET. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite at the 2026 PGA Championship. Other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+950), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500) and Ludvig Åberg (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Åberg, despite him having the sixth-lowest odds. Åberg, 26, is looking for his first win in a major. His best major came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, when he placed second. His best finish at the U.S. Open was 12th in 2024, and 23rd at The Open Championship in 2025. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.

"Simply put, I don't trust Aberg with it all on the line on Sunday," Bearman told SportsLine. "Yet, he may very well win 3-4 majors when all is said and done, but I need him to win the first one on Sunday before I feel comfortable taking him. He did fire a nice 66 this past Sunday at Quail Hollow, but he was in 17th place before it started. He has two top-10s at the Masters, but in six other career majors, he has only made the cut twice, with T12 being his highest finish." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 60-1 in the odds and "has one of the best iron games on Tour." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 PGA Championship odds, field

See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Brooks Koepka +3500

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Nicolai Højgaard +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Joaquin Niemann +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

David Puig +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Alex Noren +12500

Jason Day +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Pierceson Coody +15000

Matt McCarty +15000

Sungjae Im +15000

Corey Conners +15000

Sahith Theegala +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Rasmus Højgaard +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Ryan Fox +22500

Samuel Stevens +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Marco Penge +22500

Daniel Berger +22500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Tom McKibbin +25000

Ricky Castillo +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Angel Ayora +25000

Max Homa +25000

Bud Cauley +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Jayden Schaper +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Dustin Johnson +35000

Aldrich Potgieter +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Max Greyserman +35000

J.T. Poston +35000

Matt Wallace +35000

Cameron Smith +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Bernd Wiesberger +50000

Denny McCarthy +50000

Stephan Jaeger +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Billy Horschel +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Max McGreevy +50000

Ian Holt +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Mikael Lindberg +50000

Chris Kirk +75000

Johnny Keefer +75000

Casey Jarvis +75000

Steven Fisk +75000

John Parry +75000

Matti Schmid +75000

Tom Hoge +75000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Michael Block +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Dan Brown +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Ben Polland +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Garrick Higgo +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

David Lipsky +100000

William Mouw +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000