PGA Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, favorites: Expert fading Ludvig Aberg at Aronimink Golf Club
SportsLine golf expert David Bearman just locked in his predictions for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, looks to win his second consecutive PGA Championship as well as his second tournament of the year when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship. Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019. Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this year, was a back-to-back winner twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000 and in 2006 and 2007. Scheffler won last year's event by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.
Action from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., begins on Thursday. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite at the 2026 PGA Championship. Other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+950), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Ludvig Åberg, despite him having the sixth-lowest odds. Åberg, 26, is looking for his first win in a major. His best major came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, when he placed second. His best finish at the U.S. Open was 12th in 2024, and 23rd at The Open Championship in 2025. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.
"Simply put, I don't trust Aberg with it all on the line on Sunday," Bearman told SportsLine. "Yet, he may very well win 3-4 majors when all is said and done, but I need him to win the first one on Sunday before I feel comfortable taking him." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 60-1 in the odds and "has one of the best iron games on Tour." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 PGA Championship odds, field
See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +850
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Brooks Koepka +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Nicolai Højgaard +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Justin Rose +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Adam Scott +6000
Viktor Hovland +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
J.J. Spaun +6500
Robert MacIntyre +6500
Patrick Reed +7000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Joaquin Niemann +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Harris English +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
David Puig +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Alex Noren +12500
Jason Day +12500
Alex Smalley +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Pierceson Coody +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Corey Conners +15000
Sahith Theegala +17500
Michael Thorbjornsen +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Samuel Stevens +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +22500
Keith Mitchell +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Marco Penge +22500
Daniel Berger +22500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Tom McKibbin +25000
Ricky Castillo +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Michael Brennan +25000
Angel Ayora +25000
Max Homa +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Jayden Schaper +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Dustin Johnson +35000
Aldrich Potgieter +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Max Greyserman +35000
J.T. Poston +35000
Matt Wallace +35000
Cameron Smith +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Bernd Wiesberger +50000
Denny McCarthy +50000
Stephan Jaeger +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Ian Holt +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Mikael Lindberg +50000
Chris Kirk +75000
Johnny Keefer +75000
Casey Jarvis +75000
Steven Fisk +75000
John Parry +75000
Matti Schmid +75000
Tom Hoge +75000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Dan Brown +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Garrick Higgo +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
William Mouw +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000