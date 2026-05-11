PGA Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, favorites: Expert fading Ludvig Aberg at Aronimink Golf Club
SportsLine golf expert David Bearman just locked in his predictions for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, looks to win his second consecutive PGA Championship as well as his second tournament of the year when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship. Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019. Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this year, was a back-to-back winner twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000 and in 2006 and 2007. Scheffler won last year's event by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.
Action from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., begins on Thursday. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite at the 2026 PGA Championship. Other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+850), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1600). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Ludvig Åberg, despite him being among the top-10 favorites. Åberg, 26, is looking for his first win in a major. His best major came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, when he placed second. His best finish at the U.S. Open was 12th in 2024, and 23rd at The Open Championship in 2025. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.
"Simply put, I don't trust Aberg with it all on the line on Sunday," Bearman told SportsLine. "Yet, he may very well win 3-4 majors when all is said and done, but I need him to win the first one on Sunday before I feel comfortable taking him.
"Yes, he has five top-10s in his last six events, but he was also in contention or led in almost all of them. The one that everyone remembers was the 4-shot lead in the final round of The Players, until he shot a 76. He was also 2nd entering the final round of Valero and in the top-5 at RBC Heritage and Arnold Palmer. Only once did he break 70 in the final round of those events, finishing worse than he started the day in all four." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 60-1 in the odds and "has one of the best iron games on Tour." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 PGA Championship odds, field
See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +850
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Xander Schauffele +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Justin Thomas +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Rickie Fowler +5500
Sam Burns +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Patrick Reed +6500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Min Woo Lee +7000
Jordan Spieth +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Adam Scott +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Jason Day +10000
Harris English +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Marco Penge +12500
Sungjae Im +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Alex Noren +15000
Michael Thorbjornsen +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
David Puig +15000
Harry Hall +15000
Sahith Theegala +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Samuel Stevens +17500
Michael Brennan +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Aaron Rai +17500
Max Homa +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Daniel Berger +17500
Thomas Detry +17500
Alex Smalley +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Dustin Johnson +22500
Cameron Smith +22500
Pierceson Coody +25000
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Denny McCarthy +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Tom McKibbin +25000
Ryan Fox +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Angel Ayora +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
Jayden Schaper +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Ricky Castillo +35000
Stephan Jaeger +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Max Greyserman +35000
J.T. Poston +35000
Michael Kim +35000
Max McGreevy +35000
Matt Wallace +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Steven Fisk +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
John Parry +50000
Matti Schmid +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Garrick Higgo +50000
Ian Holt +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Sami Valimaki +75000
Chris Kirk +75000
Bernd Wiesberger +75000
Johnny Keefer +75000
Casey Jarvis +75000
Dan Brown +75000
William Mouw +75000
Mikael Lindberg +75000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000