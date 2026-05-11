Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, looks to win his second consecutive PGA Championship as well as his second tournament of the year when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship. Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019. Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this year, was a back-to-back winner twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000 and in 2006 and 2007. Scheffler won last year's event by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.

Action from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., begins on Thursday. Scheffler enters as the +480 favorite at the 2026 PGA Championship. Other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+850), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1600). Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 PGA Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Championship expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Ludvig Åberg, despite him being among the top-10 favorites. Åberg, 26, is looking for his first win in a major. His best major came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, when he placed second. His best finish at the U.S. Open was 12th in 2024, and 23rd at The Open Championship in 2025. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.

"Simply put, I don't trust Aberg with it all on the line on Sunday," Bearman told SportsLine. "Yet, he may very well win 3-4 majors when all is said and done, but I need him to win the first one on Sunday before I feel comfortable taking him.

"Yes, he has five top-10s in his last six events, but he was also in contention or led in almost all of them. The one that everyone remembers was the 4-shot lead in the final round of The Players, until he shot a 76. He was also 2nd entering the final round of Valero and in the top-5 at RBC Heritage and Arnold Palmer. Only once did he break 70 in the final round of those events, finishing worse than he started the day in all four." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 60-1 in the odds and "has one of the best iron games on Tour." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 PGA Championship, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 PGA Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 PGA Championship odds, field

See PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Xander Schauffele +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Thomas +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Patrick Reed +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Min Woo Lee +7000

Jordan Spieth +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Jason Day +10000

Harris English +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Marco Penge +12500

Sungjae Im +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Alex Noren +15000

Michael Thorbjornsen +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

David Puig +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Sahith Theegala +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Samuel Stevens +17500

Michael Brennan +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Aaron Rai +17500

Max Homa +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Rasmus Højgaard +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Thomas Detry +17500

Alex Smalley +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Dustin Johnson +22500

Cameron Smith +22500

Pierceson Coody +25000

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Denny McCarthy +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Tom McKibbin +25000

Ryan Fox +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Angel Ayora +25000

Bud Cauley +25000

Jayden Schaper +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Ricky Castillo +35000

Stephan Jaeger +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Max Greyserman +35000

J.T. Poston +35000

Michael Kim +35000

Max McGreevy +35000

Matt Wallace +35000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Steven Fisk +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Billy Horschel +50000

John Parry +50000

Matti Schmid +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Garrick Higgo +50000

Ian Holt +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Sami Valimaki +75000

Chris Kirk +75000

Bernd Wiesberger +75000

Johnny Keefer +75000

Casey Jarvis +75000

Dan Brown +75000

William Mouw +75000

Mikael Lindberg +75000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Michael Block +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Ben Polland +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

David Lipsky +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000