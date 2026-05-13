NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The PGA Championship of your granddaddy's days produced winners like Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel and an every-so-often surprise. A championship that was last on the calendar, it felt like one where the little guy still had a shot as the sun was setting on the season.

That version of the PGA Championship sounds romantic in theory, but it is now dead in practice.

With the move to May on the calendar, the PGA Championship has produced winners who have gone on to claim multiple majors. The only recent surprise has been Phil Mickelson, and let's be honest, Lefty doing what he did at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in 2021 was, sort of, classic Phil.

Besides that, it has been the world beaters of this generation -- Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and, of course, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who serves as the reigning champion at Aronimink Golf Club. Big and brawny golf courses have seen big and brawny golfers reign supreme.

The test may be different this week at Aronimink Golf Club, where the green complexes serve as the main defense and Donald Ross hopes from the grave that his masterpiece can withstand the modern game, but the answers will still need to be offered up in the form of precision iron play, touch on and around the greens and with the big stick in hand.

So, let's get into the nine players that are most likely to ace the test out of the 156 in the field at the 2026 PGA Championship.

2026 PGA Championship predictions, favorites to win

Odds via BetMGM

1 Scottie Scheffler Don't overthink this. The world No. 1 comes in with an off week under his belt following a stretch of play that produced not one, not two, but three runner-up results. The iron play is getting better every time he tees it up as he has sured up his driving following a Florida Swing that brought questions with the big stick in hand. His short game remains top of class, and a good start may be all that is required to see a second Wanamaker fall into his hands. Scheffler has broken 70 in Round 1 just two times in 2026; those starts have produced a win in Palm Springs and a playoff loss on Hilton Head Island. Odds: 4-1 2 Rory McIlroy There was enough good in his first start since the Masters to suggest McIlroy will play a part in this championship. Refreshed and with renewed energy about himself, the six-time major champion now looks to figure out this May version of the PGA Championship, where he is without a top-five finish. McIlroy's approach numbers are mirroring those of 2012 when he raised his first Wanamaker Trophy. Unlike 14 years ago, however, he has plenty of pitches in the arsenal and can call upon any at any time. Odds: 9-1 3 Jon Rahm Touched the lead for about 10 minutes in the final round of last year's championship before squandering scoring opportunities late. Rahm was not a factor at the Masters, but you best believe that will only serve as further motivation heading into Aronimink with the noise around what's going on with LIV Golf turned up. Like Scheffler, a good start would go a long way for the Spaniard. Odds: 14-1 4 Cameron Young There is no player making the game look easier right now as he leads this field in total strokes gained over the last three months. A winner at TPC Sawgrass and Doral, Young has two of the biggest titles on the PGA Tour calendar, and now, he eyes his maiden major triumph. It nearly came at the Masters, where he was featured in the final pairing with McIlroy, but that experience should only serve him well this week. Comfortable on Donald Ross designs and in this part of the country, the American appears primed to threaten again. Odds:16-1 5 Xander Schauffele A poor showing at the friendly confines of Quail Hollow has some panicking, but not Schauffele. The two-time major champion has finished inside the top 10 in more than half of his major starts and arrives striking the golf ball beautifully. Amply long to take care of some of the trouble off the tee and with sharpened iron play in tow, the 2024 champion could become the 2026 champion if his short game rises to the challenge. Odds: 20-1 6 Matt Fitzpatrick Turned a corner at this championship last season and has been off and running ever since. Fitzpatrick leads the PGA Tour in wins this season, thanks to improved approach play and putting that seem to be improving by the week. The Englishman is about as complete as they come, and should he drive the ball well, the rest of his game will shine around Aronimink. Odds: 23-1 7 Ludvig Åberg The start to his 2026 season reminds a lot of the start of Schauffele's season in 2024. We know what the American did at the PGA Championship. Åberg has become a much more complete player so far this year, but the stench of Sunday hiccups at TPC Sawgrass and TPC San Antonio is throwing people off the scent. An elite driver and trending towards an elite iron player, Åberg now looks to turn his consistency into his first major title. Odds: 20-1 8 Bryson DeChambeau Sentiment around DeChambeau was sky high heading into the Masters before it went crashing to the Earth's core with a surprising early exit at Augusta National. This may be a good time to buy back in, as he has four top-four finishes in the last five PGA Championships. His length has proven to be a separator this time of year. DeChambeau's championship will ultimately come down to his iron play and his ability to access the correct sections of these greens. Odds: 19-1 9 Chris Gotterup All my Jersey friends root for Philadelphia teams, so it might as well be a home game for someone like Gotterup. While the winning has slowed since picking up two quick trophies at the onset of 2026, Gotterup's game is still as sharp as ever. He has four top-25 finishes in his last five starts and has lived up to the billing in his limited action in major championships. He's long, confident and capable against the world's best. Just look at who he beat at the Scottish Open and WM Phoenix Open. Odds: 76-1

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.