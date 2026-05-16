2026 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts for each golfer from record $20.5 million pool
A $3.7 million payday awaits whoever lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday just outside Philadelphia
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- There were 156 players who arrived at Aronimink Golf Club this week hoping to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the 2026 PGA Championship and capture the second major title of the season. After two days of play, 82 of them made the cut and have that dream still alive.
The man who bests the rest this weekend outside Philadelphia will not only capture the largest trophy in golf, weighing in at 27 pounds, but also collect a sizable paycheck for their efforts.
The total purse for the 2026 PGA Championship increased to $20.5 million, up $1.5 million from the $19 million awarded in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of growth (a total increase of $3.5 million since 2022).
The winner's share jumps to $3.69 million in 2026 after Scottie Scheffler took home $3.42 million for his win at Quail Hollow to capture his first PGA title last year. Everyone in the top 10 will take home at least $553,000, and each of the top 33 will secure a six-figure payday.
All 82 players who earned their way into the weekend secured at least $23,900 and will now jockey for position on the leaderboard and an even bigger paycheck. Below is the complete payout breakdown for all 82 positions at Aronimink.
2026 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $20.5 million
1st — $3,690,000
2nd — $2,214,000
3rd — $1,394,000
4th — $984,000
5th — $820,000
6th — $727,600
7th — $681,050
8th — $636,400
9th — $593,700
10th — $553,000
11th — $514,160
12th — $477,300
13th — $442,370
14th — $409,390
15th — $378,340
16th — $349,240
17th — $322,080
18th — $296,850
19th — $273,570
20th — $252,230
21st — $232,830
22nd — $215,370
23rd — $199,840
24th — $187,230
25th — $175,110
26th — $163,460
27th — $152,310
28th — $141,640
29th — $131,450
30th — $121,750
31st — $113,990
32nd — $107,200
33rd — $101,380
34th — $96,530
35th — $92,650
36th — $88,960
37th — $85,370
38th — $81,880
39th — $78,480
40th — $75,180
41st — $71,980
42nd — $68,880
43rd — $65,870
44th — $62,960
45th — $60,150
46th — $57,430
47th — $54,810
48th — $52,290
49th — $49,860
50th — $47,540
51st — $45,300
52nd — $43,170
53rd — $41,130
54th — $39,190
55th — $37,350
56th — $35,600
57th — $33,950
58th — $32,600
59th — $31,430
60th — $30,460
61st — $29,690
62nd — $29,120
63rd — $28,640
64th — $28,180
65th — $27,740
66th — $27,310
67th — $26,890
68th — $26,480
69th — $26,080
70th — $25,690
71st — $25,360
72nd — $25,040
73rd — $24,730
74th — $24,530
75th — $24,370
76th — $24,230
77th — $24,130
78th — $24,040
79th — $23,970
80th — $23,930
81st — $23,910
82nd — $23,900