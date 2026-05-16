NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- There were 156 players who arrived at Aronimink Golf Club this week hoping to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the 2026 PGA Championship and capture the second major title of the season. After two days of play, 82 of them made the cut and have that dream still alive.

The man who bests the rest this weekend outside Philadelphia will not only capture the largest trophy in golf, weighing in at 27 pounds, but also collect a sizable paycheck for their efforts.

The total purse for the 2026 PGA Championship increased to $20.5 million, up $1.5 million from the $19 million awarded in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of growth (a total increase of $3.5 million since 2022).

The winner's share jumps to $3.69 million in 2026 after Scottie Scheffler took home $3.42 million for his win at Quail Hollow to capture his first PGA title last year. Everyone in the top 10 will take home at least $553,000, and each of the top 33 will secure a six-figure payday.

All 82 players who earned their way into the weekend secured at least $23,900 and will now jockey for position on the leaderboard and an even bigger paycheck. Below is the complete payout breakdown for all 82 positions at Aronimink.

2026 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $20.5 million

1st — $3,690,000

2nd — $2,214,000

3rd — $1,394,000

4th — $984,000

5th — $820,000

6th — $727,600

7th — $681,050

8th — $636,400

9th — $593,700

10th — $553,000

11th — $514,160

12th — $477,300

13th — $442,370

14th — $409,390

15th — $378,340

16th — $349,240

17th — $322,080

18th — $296,850

19th — $273,570

20th — $252,230

21st — $232,830

22nd — $215,370

23rd — $199,840

24th — $187,230

25th — $175,110

26th — $163,460

27th — $152,310

28th — $141,640

29th — $131,450

30th — $121,750

31st — $113,990

32nd — $107,200

33rd — $101,380

34th — $96,530

35th — $92,650

36th — $88,960

37th — $85,370

38th — $81,880

39th — $78,480

40th — $75,180

41st — $71,980

42nd — $68,880

43rd — $65,870

44th — $62,960

45th — $60,150

46th — $57,430

47th — $54,810

48th — $52,290

49th — $49,860

50th — $47,540

51st — $45,300

52nd — $43,170

53rd — $41,130

54th — $39,190

55th — $37,350

56th — $35,600

57th — $33,950

58th — $32,600

59th — $31,430

60th — $30,460

61st — $29,690

62nd — $29,120

63rd — $28,640

64th — $28,180

65th — $27,740

66th — $27,310

67th — $26,890

68th — $26,480

69th — $26,080

70th — $25,690

71st — $25,360

72nd — $25,040

73rd — $24,730

74th — $24,530

75th — $24,370

76th — $24,230

77th — $24,130

78th — $24,040

79th — $23,970

80th — $23,930

81st — $23,910

82nd — $23,900