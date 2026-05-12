The second major championship of the season is upon us, as the world's best are set to battle it out at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia for the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2026 PGA Championship. The tee times and groupings for the first round have now been released with some significant trios set to play together through the first two rounds.

The biggest group of the morning wave on Thursday features Rory McIlroy, who will begin his bid to open 2026 with two major wins -- and collect his third Wanamaker Trophy -- at 8:40 a.m. ET playing with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, the latter of whom is trying to similarly complete the career grand slam. They will tee off on the 10th hole.

Ahead of the McIlroy group is two former PGA winners, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton at 8:29 a.m., as well as a group featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg and Rickie Fowler teeing off at 8:18 a.m.

On the opposite end of the tee sheet, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will play alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose at 2:05 p.m. The hottest player on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young, will go off in the group ahead of Scheffler at 1:54 p.m. with Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas. Other notable afternoon groups include Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry at 1:32 p.m. and Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood at 1:43 p.m.

Below are the complete tee times and groupings for Thursday's first round at Aronimink Golf Club.

All times Eastern

2026 PGA Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

No. 1 tee

6:45 a.m. — Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin

6:56 a.m. — Francisco Bide, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

7:07 a.m. — John Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard

7:18 a.m. — Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo

7:29 a.m. — Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty

7:40 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger

7:51 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English

8:02 a.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren

8:13 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan

8:24 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington

8:35 a.m. — Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa

8:46 a.m. — Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune

8:57 a.m. — Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker

12:15 p.m. — Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg

12:26 p.m. — Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria

12:37 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:48 p.m. — Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink

12:59 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa

1:10 p.m. — Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley

1:21 p.m. — Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

1:32 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry

1:43 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood

1:54 p.m. — Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas

2:05 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

2:16 p.m. — Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet

2:27 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan

No. 10 tee