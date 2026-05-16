2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 4 on Sunday
The final round at Aronimink features a stacked leaderboard with many stars close to the lead
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship feels like anyone's tournament heading into Sunday's final round. Alex Smalley sits atop the leaderboard as he has each of the last two days, but this time, he's in the solo lead after a gritty 68 on Saturday that pushed him to 6 under, two shots clear of the field. Even with that small cushion, Smalley's lead feels extremely tenuous, particularly with so many stars close behind him in pursuit.
Smalley will tee off in the final pairing again alongside Matti Schmid at 2:35 p.m. ET as both look for a surprising PGA victory for their first major title. Leading the chase behind them will be Jon Rahm, who is paired with Nick Taylor in the penultimate group at 2:25 p.m. Ludvig Åberg will be off in the group before them at 2:15 p.m. alongside Aaron Rai.
The marquee pairing of the chase pack will be the 2:05 p.m. starting time of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who will get a 30-minute head start to try and give the leaders something to think about.
There are also a number of interesting pairings going out earlier in the day that will try to apply some pressure by the time the leaders are set to tee off. Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup will play together again on Sunday, as will Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in what should be a comfortable pairing.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off 2.5 hours before the final pairing, as the defending champion sets his sights on posting a number for everyone else to stare at as they make their way around Aronimink Golf Club.
Below is the complete schedule of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round, when a new PGA champion will be crowned.
2026 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings
All times Eastern
- 7:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell
- 7:49 a.m. — Luke Donald, Ben Kern
- 7:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie
- 8:07 a.m. — Kurt Kityama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 8:16 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 8:25 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace
- 8:34 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 8:43 a.m. — Shane Lowry, John Parry
- 8:52 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 9:01 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
- 9:10 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9:19 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 9:28 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens
- 9:37 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown
- 9:46 a.m. — Michael Brennan, John Keefer
- 9:55 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet
- 10:25 a.m. — Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa
- 10:35 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
- 10:45 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:55 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11:05 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
- 11:15 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak
- 11:25 a.m — Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier
- 11:35 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Tom Hoge
- 11:45 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim
- 12:05 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 12:15 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 12:25 p.m. — Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
- 12:35 p.m. — Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
- 12:45 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 12:55 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 1:05 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
- 1:15 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
- 1:25 p.m. — Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:35 p.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
- 1:55 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
- 2:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2:15 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Ludvig Åberg
- 2:25 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
- 2:35 p.m. — Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid