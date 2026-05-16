NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship feels like anyone's tournament heading into Sunday's final round. Alex Smalley sits atop the leaderboard as he has each of the last two days, but this time, he's in the solo lead after a gritty 68 on Saturday that pushed him to 6 under, two shots clear of the field. Even with that small cushion, Smalley's lead feels extremely tenuous, particularly with so many stars close behind him in pursuit.

Smalley will tee off in the final pairing again alongside Matti Schmid at 2:35 p.m. ET as both look for a surprising PGA victory for their first major title. Leading the chase behind them will be Jon Rahm, who is paired with Nick Taylor in the penultimate group at 2:25 p.m. Ludvig Åberg will be off in the group before them at 2:15 p.m. alongside Aaron Rai.

The marquee pairing of the chase pack will be the 2:05 p.m. starting time of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who will get a 30-minute head start to try and give the leaders something to think about.

There are also a number of interesting pairings going out earlier in the day that will try to apply some pressure by the time the leaders are set to tee off. Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup will play together again on Sunday, as will Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in what should be a comfortable pairing.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off 2.5 hours before the final pairing, as the defending champion sets his sights on posting a number for everyone else to stare at as they make their way around Aronimink Golf Club.

Below is the complete schedule of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round, when a new PGA champion will be crowned.

2026 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

All times Eastern