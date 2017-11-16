PGA Championship heads back to Valhalla in 2024 where Woods, McIlroy won titles

The PGA of America has announced that the 2024 PGA Championship will return to Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

They're attempting to own the month of November, it seems. Last week, the organization announced that the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup would be played at Olympic Club in San Francisco. Earlier this week, they announced that the 2020 Women's PGA Championship and 2027 PGA Championship would be played at Aronimink in Philadelphia.

Valhalla is the site of Tiger Woods' famous 2000 win in the PGA over Bob May as well as the 2008 Ryder Cup, and the course where Rory McIlroy last won a major in 2014. The 2024 PGA Championship will be the fourth PGA Championship in its history (it also hosted in 1996) in addition to the Ryder Cup and two Senior PGAs.

"We're always proud to return the PGA Championship to Valhalla and the city of Louisville," PGA of America president Paul Levy said. "In the last 30 or so years, Valhalla has hosted an abundance of historical moments penned by some of the game's greatest champions. It's been a remarkable run and we're anxious to experience just what Valhalla's next chapter has in store."

There have been a lot of dramatic moments at this venue in the past two PGAs played here. From Woods' finger-pointing birdie putt to McIlroy staring down Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler en route to his fourth major championship, it's been the site of terrific tournaments.

Here are all the future PGA Championship venues now that Olympic, Aronimink and Valhalla have been added to the list.