NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship has arrived with 72 holes of pristine golf remaining at a rare stop on the major rotation, Aronimink Golf Club. The action begins Thursday with the best golfers in the world convening outside Philadelphia, all seeking to be the one who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

While only one will be lucky enough to carry the hardware, a stacked field of 156 golfers should offer an incredible run from start to finish. The 2025 PGA champion, Scottie Scheffler, enters as the clear favorite, while back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy is right behind him on the odds board. The top two players in the world are joined by Cameron Young, the hottest player in the world, who has top 10s in six of his last seven starts with a pair of huge victories already this season.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are along for the ride, leaving the LIV Golf pack against the best the PGA Tour has to offer, and there are plenty of other significant names aiming for contention, led by Jordan Spieth, who is attempting to complete the final leg of his career grand slam.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the PGA Championship on Thursday, and remember to join us for Rounds 3-4 of the year's second major airing from 1-7 p.m. ET this Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 14

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live streams: 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes -- 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2, Fubo (Try for free)

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube