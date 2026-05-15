NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship continues into its second round with 54 holes of pristine golf remaining at a rare stop on the major rotation, Aronimink Golf Club. The action progresses on Friday with the best golfers in the world convening outside Philadelphia, all seeking to be the one who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

While only one will be lucky enough to carry the hardware, a stacked field of 156 golfers should offer an incredible with 2025 PGA champion, Scottie Scheffler, not only entering as the clear favorite but remaining in that position by standing as one of seven leaders following Round 1. Back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy is on the other end of the spectrum, fighting to make the cut after imploding on his second nine Thursday.

Intriguing with his early play is Jordan Spieth, who remains a PGA Championship away from completing the career grand slam. Spieth enters Friday's second round just two shots off the leading pack, firmly in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the PGA Championship on Thursday, and remember to join us for Rounds 3-4 of the year's second major airing from 1-7 p.m. ET this Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 15

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes -- 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube