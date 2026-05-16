NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship enters Moving Day with 36 holes of pristine golf remaining at a rare stop on the major rotation, Aronimink Golf Club. The action continues on Saturday with the cut already made and 82 golfers remaining in the field. Those left standing will be trimmed to an even shorter list of legitimate contenders by day's end with a finite group competing for the Wanamaker Trophy and second major championship of the year on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler entered as the favorite, increased his odds after 18 holes and remains in the top spot despite entering third-round play two shots behind the co-leaders. While the names on top are not the most star-studded, there is a long list of contenders on the first two pages of the leaderboard jockeying for position as the intensity ratchets up at Aronimink.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the PGA Championship through the weekend across multiple platforms as offered by CBS Sports.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 16

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network