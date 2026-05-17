NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship enters its final stanza with 18 holes of pristine golf remaining at a rare stop on the major rotation, Aronimink Golf Club. The action continues on Sunday with a stacked leaderboard and a wide-open field. Alex Smalley may be on top by two shots, but considering the bevy of stars immediately behind him on the leaderboard, the Wanamaker Trophy is nearly anyone's to win.

The second major championship of the season will be hotly contested through the finish. Just two shots behind Smalley are Ludvig Åberg and Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are three behind. And there's other stars like Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo lee, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler all in the hunt.

There is so much to follow on Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the PGA Championship through the end of Round 4 across multiple platforms as offered by CBS Sports.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 17

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network