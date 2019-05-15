PGA Championship odds, picks 2019: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson predictions from proven model

The 2019 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday as golf's top players descend on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. The storylines heading into the 2019 PGA Championship will have golf fans around the globe tuned in for the second major of the PGA schedule. Tiger Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, can join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen as the only golfers to win the PGA Championship five times. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth can become just the sixth golfer in history to win a career Grand Slam with a victory this week. And if Brooks Koepka can successfully defend his title at the 2019 PGA Championship, he'll become the first back-to-back winner since Woods in 2006 and 2007. The latest 2019 PGA Championship odds list Woods as the Vegas favorite at 8-1, followed closely fellow Koepka (10-1) and Dustin Johnson (10-1). Before you make any golf predictions for this star-studded event, scope out the 2019 PGA Championship picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season too. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods enters the PGA Championship 2019 playing as well as any golfer on tour. The 15-time major champion has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four starts, which includes his remarkable victory at the Masters last month. Plus, he leads the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (75.56), which means he can rack up birdies in a hurry.

However, it may be another part of Woods' game that lets him down this week at the 2019 PGA Championship. Bethpage Black is a lengthy course that features a plethora of bunkers, which doesn't bode well for him. In fact, Woods ranks just 197th on tour in sand save percentage (40.74). SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded 2019 PGA Championship field than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also locked in its 2019 PGA Championship picks for Koepka, who's among the favorites at 10-1. The 28-year-old has proven he has the game to defeat golf's biggest stars on the biggest stages. Last year at the PGA Championship, Koepka closed with a 4-under 66 to hold off Woods' late charge. He finished that tournament with a 72-hole score of 264, the lowest ever in a PGA Championship.

The model also has a strong read on Dustin Johnson, who enters the 2019 PGA Championship with 10-1 odds. Johnson heads to Bethpage Black with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 1, marking the third straight occasion he will be the top-ranked golfer entering the first round of the PGA Championship.

Johnson certainly has the game to attack the lengthy Bethpage Black Course. He is a long-ball hitter averaging over 305 yards per drive. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway has allowed him to hit over 70 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in a low-scoring average. In fact, he's second on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.564) and will be eager to win his second major title and first Wanamaker Trophy.

The model is revealing its exact finish positions for Woods, Koepka, Johnson and every other golfer in the 2019 PGA Championship field. The model also says four golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1