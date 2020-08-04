Watch Now: Tiger Woods Makes His Return This Weekend ( 2:38 )

It has been a PGA Tour season unlike any other, but it's finally time for the first major championship. The 2020 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and it will be the first time the event will be the season's opening major since 1971. The tournament was moved to May last year but returns to its familiar August date in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and new world No. 1 Justin Thomas are the co-favorites at 10-1 in the latest 2020 PGA Championship odds at William Hill.

Also expected to contend at Harding Park are Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1), according to oddsmakers. Before making any 2020 PGA Championship picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson predicted the PGA Championship last year, singling out Koepka in his best bets. Koepka built a seven-shot lead entering the weekend at Bethpage and rolled to his fourth major victory. "I really like him a lot this week," Johnson told SportsLine before that event. "He is playing well and this is a course he can attack and play well on."

The prediction was part of Johnson's banner 2019 season, when he featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Johnson also completely nailed the season-ending Tour Championship. He predicted Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win, and those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

His success has carried into this season, and before last week's WGC-St. Jude Invitational, Johnson tabbed Thomas in his best bets and also touted 100-1 long shot Phil Mickelson to contend for the title.

Thomas went five-under par Sunday to win by three strokes and take over the No. 1 spot, while Mickelson tied for second as he sought to become the first player over 50 to win a WGC event.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 PGA Championship picks here, and they will surprise you.

Johnson is fading DeChambeau, even though he's the third-biggest favorite at 11-1. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in eight of his 13 events but missed the cut at the Memorial and tied for 30th last week. He shot 73 or worse in three of those six rounds, and the course and conditions at Harding Park don't set up well for his long game.

However, Johnson expects a lot from Koepka, who faces pressure to become the first golfer since 1956 to win the same major three straight times. The four-time major champion had struggled since the break but was in contention most of Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and tied for second. He moved into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, relieving pressure to make the playoffs. He is 19th in strokes gained off the tee and ramps up his game in the majors.

Fan favorite Rickie Fowler has been surging since the break, and Johnson has taken notice. The 31-year-old has finished in the top 25 in three of the four events, shooting in the 60s in nine of the 14 rounds. He missed the cut at the Memorial but shot 68 in the second round after opening with an 81. He has nine career victories worldwide and has not won a major, but a new swing coach has injected life into his game. He is 28th on tour in total strokes gained, making him one of the potential top 2020 PGA Championship picks and sleepers.

This week in San Francisco, Johnson is all over a monster long shot who comes in at odds higher than 50-1. This young golfer hasn't been strong at majors, but he has been hot and has the stats to play well at Harding Park. He could be primed for a major breakthrough, and anyone who backs this underdog could cash in huge. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's top PGA picks, right here.

