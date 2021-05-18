Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are among the fan favorites wherever they go, but they could see more attention than usual this week when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. McIlroy notched his first win in 18 months at Quail Hollow and also won the PGA Championship when it was played on the Ocean Course in 2012. Spieth, meanwhile, has been on a tear since January and is seeking the final gem for a career grand slam entering the PGA Championship 2021.

William Hill Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 11-1 favorite in its latest 2021 PGA Championship odds. Spieth is 16-1, while world No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Jon Rahm are 14-1. Before you lock in any 2021 PGA Championship picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for which players have the momentum and how their games fit the courses.

Before Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters three weeks ago, Johnson made special mention of Spieth, Schauffele and Will Zalatoris as golfers to watch. He listed Spieth and Schauffele in his top three contenders and had Zalatoris as his top rookie. Zalatoris nearly caught Matsuyama and finished as runner-up, while Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he got his first tour victory the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 PGA Championship picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2021 PGA Championship expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Jon Rahm, who is near the top of the PGA Championship odds 2021 and is playing arguably the best golf on tour. The problem is, he hasn't been able to turn that strong play into victories. He has finished in the top 10 in nine of his past 12 events, but the 27-year-old hasn't won on tour this season and has three wins in his career. Johnson isn't sure if it is a lack of killer instinct or experience, but he isn't listing him among his favorites to win.

On the other hand, Johnson is looking for huge swings from DeChambeau. With an average drive of more than 321 yards, the best on tour, he can overpower any course, but he will need to keep it in play. He is 205th in distance from the edge of the fairway, but Johnson knows the 27-year-old is more than a bomber. DeChambeau is 15th in strokes gained putting and leads in scoring average (69.668) and total strokes gained. He dominated the U.S. Open at Winged Foot last September, winning by six strokes, and won the Arnold Palmer in March.

The golf guru also watched McIlroy's struggles and knew he would break through eventually. After a month off to work on his swing following the Masters, the Northern Irishman went 10 under par to win by one stroke at Quail Hollow two weeks ago. He still had his missteps, but Johnson expects the Wells Fargo victory to do wonders for his confidence. The 31-year-old has two PGA's among his four major victories and was in contention nearly every week before the tour's pause last spring due to COVID-19. The crowds appear to have rejuvenated him.

How to make 2021 PGA Championship predictions

This week, Johnson is touting a monumental long shot. This player has been playing consistently well and quietly was near the top of the leaderboard the last time the major was played at Kiawah Island. He could pull off a stunning victory in the PGA Championship 2021, and anyone who backs this underdog could cash in huge. You can only see who it is here.

Who wins the 2021 PGA Championship? Where do Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka finish? And which huge long-shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2021 PGA Championship, all from the insider who has a strong feel for when these players are in line for a big weekend.



2021 PGA Championship field, odds, contenders

