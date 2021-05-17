The 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, and the course's beauty can distract players from its bite. The course routinely plays as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour, and an elite 2021 PGA Championship field doesn't mean scores will be low. The Atlantic Ocean provides a dramatic backdrop, but the wind off the water can mean high scores and stiff competition. Rory McIlroy won his first major championship at Kiawah Island when the 2012 PGA was played there and is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Jordan Spieth, who is seeking the final piece of his career grand slam, is 14-1 along with world No. 2 Justin Thomas and third-ranked Jon Rahm. Other top 2021 PGA Championship contenders include reigning U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, both 16-1. Before you lock in any 2021 PGA Championship picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for which players have the momentum and how their games fit the courses.

Before Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters three weeks ago, Johnson made special mention of Spieth, Schauffele and Will Zalatoris as golfers to watch. He listed Spieth and Schauffele in his top three contenders and had Zalatoris as his top rookie. Zalatoris nearly caught Matsuyama and finished as runner-up, while Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he got his first tour victory the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 PGA Championship picks, and they will surprise you.

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Jon Rahm, who is near the top of the PGA Championship odds 2021 and is playing arguably the best golf on tour. The problem is, he hasn't been able to turn that strong play into victories. He has finished in the top 10 in nine of his past 12 events, but the 27-year-old hasn't won on tour this season and has three wins in his career. Johnson isn't sure if it is a lack of killer instinct or experience, but he isn't listing him among his favorites to win.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Spieth comes in with plenty of momentum. He faded on Sunday at the Byron Nelson, but still went 18 under par to finish ninth, his sixth top-10 in his last eight events. Last month, he won the Valero Texas Open and tied for third at the Masters. He is 12th on tour in strokes gained around the green, 21st on approach, and eighth in overall putting average.

The golf expert is also eager to see how Koepka plays after missing the cut at the Byron Nelson. He went three under par in his first event since Augusta while he recovered from surgery on his kneecap. He won at Phoenix and had another top-10 in the three events before the "freak accident." He shot 71-70 in Dallas, but could not go as low as the rest of the field on the TPC Craig Ranch track. Koepka is third on tour in total strokes gained and sixth in strokes gained putting.

2021 PGA Championship field, odds, contenders

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Xander Schaufele 16-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Will Zalatoris 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Gary Woodland 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Bubba Watson 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 150-1

Dylan Frittelii 175-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 175-1

Matthias Schwab 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 200-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Padraig Harrington 200-1

Tom Lewis 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Erik van Rooyen 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Carlos Ortiz 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Andy Sullivan 250-1

Sam Horsfield 250-1

Jason Dufner 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Omar Uresti 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Brian Gay 400-1

Vijay Singh 500-1

Davis Love 500-1

Y.E. Yang 500-1

Rich Been 1000-1

Shaun Micheel 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1