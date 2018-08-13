PGA Championship: Tiger Woods shows he has another major win in him with thrilling charge

It feels like everyone was a golf fan this weekend, as Tiger Woods came -- perhaps literally -- inches away from his 15th major victory. Woods finished just two strokes back of Brooks Koepka with a 14-under 266 at the PGA Championship, including an outrageous 6-under 64 on Sunday. On almost any other weekend, that would be enough for a player entering Sunday in the top five to win, but Koepka had a great day in his own right. He did just enough to stave Woods off and clinch his second major of the year, finishing at 16-under 264.

Woods battled back from shooting an even 70 in the first round, posting a 66 on both Friday and Saturday before ratcheting it up a notch on Sunday. Sports Twitter as a whole was enthralled by Woods, who has finished in second place in two tournaments this year. He still hasn't won a tournament in 2018, but it feels like a matter of time, though the season is winding down. Even if he doesn't, it's been an incredible ride in his latest return from injury.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell breaks down Woods' near win. He talks about how incredibly exciting the theater of Woods chasing a tournament win is, especially when he's in the thick of things on Sunday. Kanell added that Woods certainly has another major win in him -- although he isn't sure if he has enough in the tank to catch Jack Nicklaus' 18 majors. However, the fact that it's even a conversation is shocking.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn