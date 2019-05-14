PGA DFS, 2019 PGA Championship: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks for Bethpage Black

PGA DFS players will have a star-studded field to choose from this week at the 2019 PGA Championship. There are over 150 golfers in the player pool, including four-time champion Tiger Woods. With big names like Woods, Rory McIlory, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka among the most expensive players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to identify the golfers who present the most value before entering your PGA Championship DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Ian Poulter, who's earned six top-10 finishes already this season. With FanDuel again running the Big Cat Cash Back, which will refund select entry fees if Woods wins, and DraftKings holding a $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make. Before you enter those tournaments or any others, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

Earlier this season at the Masters, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Dustin Johnson. The result: Johnson fired four rounds of 70 or better on his way to a score of 12-under par and a second place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 PGA Championship and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One huge name McClure is all over at the PGA Championship 2019: Tony Finau ($10,700 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings), who's finished in the top 10 in four of his last five major starts. He's an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard come Sunday.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also involves rostering Sergio Garcia at $9,700 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Garcia enters the second major of the year full of confidence. In fact, he's made the top five in three of his last four starts and ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.766). He also finished in fourth place at the 2002 U.S. Open, the last major held at Bethpage Black. His familiarity with Bethpage Black coupled with his confidence make him an extremely strong 2019 PGA Championship DFS play.

