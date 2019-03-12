PGA DFS, 2019 Players Championship: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2019 Players Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red hot on his PGA Tour DFS picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Tommy Fleetwood. The result: Fleetwood fired three rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of nine-under par and a third-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 Players Championship and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One huge name McClure is all over at the Players Championship 2019: Justin Rose at $11,700 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings.

Rose has been playing extremely well to start the new PGA Tour season. The second-ranked player in the world earned his first victory of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open and enters this week's event full of confidence. In fact, he ranks in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.943) and birdie average (4.94), which means plenty of extra points for your daily Fantasy golf lineup. Lock him in as one of the top overall PGA DFS plays this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also involves rostering Paul Casey at $9,900 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Casey has been red hot in recent weeks, finishing third or better in two of his last three starts. His driving accuracy percentage is what makes him a strong play this week at TPC Sawgrass. He's currently ranks 11th on tour in that department, hitting over 70 percent of fairways. That's helped him reach 72.9 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up DFS points.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA Tour DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Players Championship lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.