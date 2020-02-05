PGA DFS, 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Data scientist picks Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin

Five-time winner Phil Mickelson and tournament favorite Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner, headline the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. The event starts on Thursday across three courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Each golfer will play one round each at the three courses, with Pebble Beach hosting the final day. Before you finalize your PGA DFS lineup on sites like DraftKings, you need to see what SportsLine's Rick Gehman has to say.

With his data-driven approach to Fantasy golf and betting, Gehman's following continues to grow. His YouTubeChannel (RickRunGood) is approaching 1 million views.

Gehman debuted on SportsLine last week and his lineup crushed, scoring 475.5 points on DraftKings. It finished in the top 9 percent of all DraftKings lineups and cashed in every standard contest. All six golfers in his lineup made the cut, a feat only 8 percent of lineups could boast, and, of course, Gehman had Phoenix Open winner Webb Simpson.

Using an expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. His models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

We can tell you Gehman is rostering Paul Casey ($10,500), noting he's $1,100 cheaper than Johnson "with just as much upside."

Gehman also is using Adam Hadwin ($8,100), who hasn't played much lately because his wife just had a baby. "As he knocks off the rust, I expect him to get right back to business," Gehman told SportsLine. "He's been excellent in all facets of his game this season, ranking 12th in strokes gained total. His putter is capable of getting scorching hot in a moment's notice and his lack of driving distance (108th) won't hurt him this week."

